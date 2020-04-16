Midwest governors form partnership

Seven Midwest Governors — Illinois’ Pritzker, Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, Ohio’s Mike DeWine, Wisconsin’s Tony Evers, Minnesota’s Tim Walz, Indiana’s Eric Holcomb and Kentucky’s Andy Beshear — announced Thursday they will work in close coordination to reopen the economy in the Midwest region. Eastern and Western states’ governors have also met to coordinate their states’ economies reopening.
“Our Number One priority when analyzing when best to reopen our economy is the health and safety of our citizens,” the governors’ statement read. “We will make decisions based on facts, science and recommendations from experts in health care, business, labor and education.
“We will closely examine at least these four factors when determining when best to reopen our economy: sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations; enhanced ability to test and trace; sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence; and best practices for social distancing in the workplace.”
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will not be part of the partnership.
“Governor Reynolds will continue to participate in conversations with nearby governors as we prepare to open the state back up in the coming weeks,” said Pat Garrett, the governor's spokesman said in a statement.
“Iowa chose not to be part of this. They don’t have a stay-at-home order in place,” Pritzker said during his press conference Thursday. “They have made a lot of different decisions than we have.”
With all the talk of the economies opening up, the Rock Island County Health Department urged caution while the Scott County Health Department said the talk was premature.
“Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker was just talking a little while ago that we have to be careful,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator for the Rock Island County Health Department. “I agree. We certainly don’t want to see the numbers go higher and rates increase.”
“I appreciate that they’re putting thought behind all of that,” Ludwig said of the governors' partnership.
Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department said Linn County, Iowa has hit a metric requiring further restrictions by the state, and IHME (the Institute of Health Metrics Evaluation) says Iowa won’t hit its peak until the first week of May, “so it’s premature to talk about economy in Iowa reopening.”
