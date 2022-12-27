Mega Millions hits $565M but prize isn't even in the top 10

JOSH FUNK
Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Someone could win more than half a billion dollars in the Mega Millions lottery Tuesday, but that jackpot wouldn't even rank in the top 10 as the prizes have grown bigger in recent years.
The current Mega Millions has been building since Oct. 14 as 20 drawings passed without a winner, but the estimated $565 million prize pales in comparison to the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot that was won in November by someone in Southern California.
The ten biggest lottery jackpots ever are all bigger than $687 million with all of those coming since 2016. The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was more than $1.5 billion, won in 2018, and a jackpot surpassing $1.3 billion was won in Illinois in July.
And Tuesday's top prize of $565 million is for the annuity option that is paid out annually over 29 years. The cash option would pay $293.6 million.
Tuesday's drawing will be held at 10 p.m. CST when players will try to match six winning numbers.
When the jackpots grow this large more people buy tickets, increasing the chances that someone will win.
David Peralta, a 67-year-old retired technical college instructor, bought a $3 jackpot-only Mega Millions ticket at a Dillons grocery in Topeka, Kansas, because he had a few extra dollars and "to see if we get lucky." He buys a few tickets regularly and said the jackpot attracted him, though he said he's not sure he needs that much money.
"I could help out a lot of people," he said.
But the odds of winning remain long at one in 302.6 million, and the jackpot will continue growing if no one wins Tuesday's drawing. The odds improve slightly by buying multiple tickets, but even buying 100 tickets would only give you a 100 in 302.6 million chance.
But lottery officials say the $2 tickets offer an affordable way to daydream about a life-changing prize.
Mega Millions is played in every state except Nevada, Utah, Alabama, Alaska and Hawaii plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
A lucky person in California won a $2 billion lottery prize in November.The Powerball jackpot was the largest in history.Maybe you waited in line and tested your luck and dreamt of what you would do with all that money.But what's the history of the lottery?A play of chance, the chance to dream."I would like to be a billionaire. I want to win that lottery in there," said Sally Tanner, a Powerball ticket hopeful."If I win, I'll probably take a vacation," said Charles Williams, a Powerball ticket buyer."Maybe buy a couple of nice cars, take a nice vacation. And then probably set all my friends and family up for the rest of their lives," said Scott Henyan, a New York resident.But the lottery is about more than fantasies of egregious wealth.So, why do we have it?SEE MORE: What Should You Do If You Win The Powerball Lottery?"Lotteries are extremely old mechanisms of raising money for government that date back as early as the 15th century," said Jonathan Cohen.Cohen is the author of "For a Dollar and a Dream: State Lotteries in Modern America." He says the precise origins of the lottery are unknown."It's tough because the evidence is sort of mixed. There's some evidence I'm not really convinced of it, that like a lottery was used to fund the construction of the Great Wall of China," said Cohen.Other records suggest Roman Emperor Caesar Augustus used a lottery to help fund city repairs.A lottery was played in parts of Europe in the 1400s.There's a record from 1445 of a Dutch town using a lottery to raise funds to build a wall around the city.In fact, the word lottery comes from the Dutch word "lot" which means fate.Eventually the lottery made its way to the U.S."A lottery was used to fund the British colonization of Jamestown. And then in the early American Republic, in the colonial period, it was used to fund infrastructure projects, including the construction of churches and dormitories for such notable universities as Harvard, Princeton and Yale," said Cohen.Cohen says lotteries back then looked different.They more closely resembled raffles, and tickets could be pricey; so sometimes people bought just a share of a ticket.But not everyone was on board with this form of gambling."During the second great awakening there, there is a bit of a moral backlash in the 1820s, 1830 states outlaw them that after the Civil War, actually they come back very briefly. But then by the 1880s, 1890, there's only one state lottery left in the country," said Cohen.SEE MORE: What Should You Do If You Win The Mega Millions Jackpot?That was the notoriously corrupt Louisiana state lottery.Officials bribed state lawmakers and agents to sell tickets across America.It was depicted at the time as an octopus, spreading its evil throughout the country.But in 1890 congress banned interstate lottery ticket sales, effectively shutting down the last legal lottery in the U.S.Because of this, Americans soured on lotteries for decades until 1964, when New Hampshire started a state-wide lottery."That was the New Hampshire sweepstakes, it was called. And it was absolutely insane compared to what we have for modern lotteries," said Cohen.Initially, a horserace determined the winning ticket numbers.New Hampshire tried its luck at the lotto to bring in funds to supplement its low state taxes.Its success sparked other states to follow.In 1974, Massachusetts introduced scratch-off tickets, and four years later the roll-over jackpot was born, producing massive winning pots.National games like Powerball and Mega Millions meant even larger possible winnings, and Americans continue to test their luck.Lotteries are legal in 45 states, and about half of Americans say they play the lottery, according to a 2016 survey from Gallup.In 2021, Americans spent over $100 billion on lottery games."It's more than they spend on books, sports tickets, video games, music and movie tickets combined," said Cohen.The odds of winning are astronomically slim.Lottery officials say you have a 1 in 292.2 million shot of winning the Powerball jackpot.That means it's more likely you get struck by lightning, die from a shark attack, or get a hole-in-one in golf twice in the same round than you are to win the lottery.But that doesn't keep people from lining up for a shot."What keeps people playing the lottery is that it is a form of pursuit of the American dream. Even losing tickets provide value to lottery players because they provide the chance for a few minutes, for a few days, for a few hours to dream of a new life," said Cohen.And you can't dream unless you play.
What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?
1. $1.586 billion Powerball
1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
Rebecca Hargrove, second from right, president and CEO of the Tennessee Lottery, presents a ceremonial check to John Robinson, right; his wife, Lisa, second from left; and their daughter, Tiffany, left; after the Robinson's winning Powerball ticket was authenticated at the Tennessee Lottery headquarters Friday, Jan. 15, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. The ticket was one of three winning tickets in the $1.6 billion jackpot drawing. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
2. $1.537 billion Mega Millions
2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
FILE-In this Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 file photo, South Carolina Education Lottery Chief Operating Officer Tony Cooper, left, and KC Mart owner CJ Patel, right, speaks to reporters about the winning ticket sold at the Simpsonville, S.C., store. Nearly everyone in this small town has a theory for the city's billion-dollar mystery: Who won the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot announced last October? (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)
Jeffrey Collins
3. $1.337 billion Mega Millions
3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
A display for the Mega Millions lottery is seen at a store, Friday, July 29, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
4. $1.05 billion Mega Millions
4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
In this Feb. 26, 2021, photo provided by the Michigan Lottery, attorney Kurt Panouses poses with a check on behalf of the winners of a Mega Millions lottery jackpot in Lansing, Mich. Four people in a suburban Detroit lottery club have won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot and will share $557 million after taxes. Officials made the announcement Friday, March 12, 2021, nearly two months after the Jan. 22, drawing.(Michigan Lottery via AP)
HOGP
5. $768.4 million Powerball
5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
Jackpots, including the Powerball jackpot, are on display at the Lotto Store at Primm just inside the California border Wednesday, March 27, 2019, near Primm, Nev. The Powerball jackpot soared to a massive $750 million Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
6. $758.7 million Powerball
6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
Mavis Wanczyk, of Chicopee, Mass., stands with state treasurer Deb Goldberg, left, during a news conference where she claimed the $758.7 million Powerball prize at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Braintree, Mass. Officials said it is the largest single-ticket Powerball prize in U.S. history. \(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Josh Reynolds
7. $731.1 million Powerball
7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
Powerball and Mega Millions lottery and Florida Lotto jackpots are displayed at a retailer, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in North Miami Beach, Fla. Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history after no tickets matched all the numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing. The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, is $550 million for Wednesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
8. $699.8 million Powerball
8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)
A customer makes a purchase, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, under a sign showing that one of the two winning Powerball tickets in the latest drawing was sold at this 7-Eleven in Sacramento, Calif. The other winning ticket was purchased in Wisconsin and the two winners will split the $632 million jackpot. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. The Powerball was 17.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
9. $687.8 million Powerball
9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
Iowa Lottery CEO Terry Rich, left, presents a check to Lerynne West, of Redfield, Iowa, center, for her share of a nearly $700 million Powerball prize, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive, Iowa. West was one of two winners of a $688 million jackpot drawn Oct. 27. She'll share the prize with someone who bought the other winning ticket in New York City. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
10. $656 million Mega Millions
10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
Powerball winners Celeste and Joseph Tamburello display a ceremonial check for $70 Million from the New Jersey Lottery, Monday, March 26, 2012 in Lawrenceville, N.J. They will get a $41.5 million lump sum payout for the cash value ticket, which they bought at the Little Silver Family Pharmacy in Little Silver, N.J. At right is Foster Krupa, New Jersey Lottery marketing manager. (AP Photo/Beth DeFalco)
Beth DeFalco
