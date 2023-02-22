PIERRE, S.D. — A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted nearly 1,500 flight cancellations Wednesday — and the worst won’t be over for several days.

Few places were untouched by the wild weather, some at the opposite extreme. Record highs were set from the mid-Atlantic states down through Florida, with some places expected to reach up to 40 degrees above normal.

The wintry mix was hitting hard in the northern tier of the nation, closing schools, offices, even shutting down the Minnesota Legislature. Travel was difficult. Weather contributed to nearly 1,500 U.S. flight cancellations, according to the tracking service FlightAware. More than 400 of those were due to arrive or depart from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Another 3,800-plus were delayed across the country.

The roads were just as bad. “A major winter storm and multi-day closures are likely on Interstates and secondary roads throughout Wyoming!” the state Transportation Department said on Facebook.

It wasn’t much better in neighboring states.

Parts of North Iowa saw snow measurements of around 4 inches as of Tuesday afternoon, with freezing rain mixed into the precipitation giving way to treacherous driving conditions. Highways and main roads, while partially cleared, still saw slick spots and drifting snow. A heavy wintry mix in the afternoon, along with blowing snow made for visibility issues in some spots.

“Sometimes it’s physically impossible to keep up with Mother Nature,” said North Dakota Highway Patrol Sgt. Wade Kadrmas.

He warned those who venture out to dress appropriately. Often, when motorists get stranded, “They don’t have a winter jacket. They might be wearing shorts and flip-flops, just thinking they’re going to get from point A to point B and nothing is going to go wrong,” he said.

Kelly Cross has spent his entire 60 years in South Dakota, but even he tires of the wintry weather that often spills well into spring. Besides the regular snow shoveling at his Pierre store, K&C Western Wear, he’s gone through pounds of salt to keep the walkway clear. The company of his terrier, Penny, makes the slog to work tolerable.

“She comes with me every day,” Cross said.

