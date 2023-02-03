A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources.

Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Interstate 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant stockpile of tires,” according to a recent DNR order that levied the fine against Chad Roche.

Roche told the department the next month that he intended to shred the tires and recycle them but that his equipment was inoperative, the order said.

Those who wish to haul and process waste tires must obtain permits under state law. Roche did not have them, the order said.

There have been instances in which people clandestinely haul tires for disposal for a fee that is less than what is charged by licensed haulers. Some of them have been fined for similarly hoarding large amounts of tires on private properties.

In this case, “all he would say was that he was picking them up out of ditches and then getting them from farmers,” said Madelynn Austin, an environmental specialist for the DNR who investigated the situation.

Roche could not be reached to comment for this article.

State law limits anyone from possessing more than the equivalent of 500 passenger tires, by weight, without a permit. Tractor tires, for example, can count as multiple passenger tires because they are so large.

The DNR estimated that Roche had collected the equivalent of 95,000 passenger tires on his property, which encompasses about seven acres of land near Lake Mills.

The department reported it urged Roche for months to dispose of the tires. In September, Roche provided a receipt that showed he had hauled away about five tons of tires, or the equivalent of about 500 tires.

In October, the DNR offered a settlement agreement to dictate a timeline for the tire removal, but Roche allegedly did not respond to the settlement request, the DNR order said.

The department estimated that it would cost about $285,000 to properly dispose of the tires.

Austin said there has been little progress since October. The recent DNR order fined Roche $10,000 and told him to remove the tires in the next three months. Austin said the DNR will not grant him permits for tire hauling and processing until he is in compliance with the 500-tire limit.