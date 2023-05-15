The Globe Gazette surveyed North Iowa legislators to get their views on the highs and lows of the 2023 legislative session that ended last month. Below are their responses.

Jane Bloomingdale

Jane Bloomingdale is a Republican who resides in Northwood and represents House District 60. She is an accountant and in her fourth term in the Iowa House. Bloomingdale is the chair of the House State Government Committee.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: No

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes

Loosening child labor laws: Yes

Bills sponsored

House File 75: Allows county supervisors to eliminate compensation boards and sets requirements for county compensation boards (did not pass).

House File 55: Allows all county treasurers to do a list of motor vehicle registration actions (did not pass).

House File 575: Expands who can receive free and reduced school lunch (did not pass).

Successes of the session:

“This session I had the opportunity to manage the Government Reorganization bill through the Iowa House. It was a great learning experience for me as I met with and learned about each department and realized just how bloated our state government had gotten. With that bill, we reduced the number of state agencies from 37 to 16. No state employees will lose their job and no state services will be lost. We eliminated redundancies and increased efficiencies to streamline state government and save the taxpayers money. I had a great subcommittee and committee and I’m very proud of the work we did on this long overdue bill.”

Disappointments from the session:

“The Length of Service Award Program bill passed unanimously in the House, but failed to get to the Senate floor for the second time. This bill creates a grant program allowing municipalities to provide a tax deferred award to our volunteer firefighters, emergency medical care providers, and reserve police officers. The grant would provide up to a dollar for dollar in matching funds for communities that establish this award. Several people have worked on this bill over the last few years and hopefully we can move it through the Senate next year.”

Waylon Brown

Waylon Brown is a Republican who resides in Osage and represents Senate District 30. He is a farmer and construction company owner and in his second term in the Iowa Senate. Brown is the Senate majority whip and chair of the Senate Commerce Committee.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes

Loosening child labor laws: Yes

Bills sponsored

Senate File 301: Creates new licensing options for native breweries (did not pass).

Senate File 89: States that confidential mail sent from an attorney to a prison inmate shall not contain correspondence from anyone other than the attorney (did not pass).

Senate File 87: Requires that public school student athletes undergo a cardiac evaluation to participate in school activities (did not pass).

Successes of the session:

Did not receive a response.

Disappointments from the session:

Did not receive a response.

Shannon Latham

Shannon Latham is a Republican who resides in Sheffield and represents House District 55. She is a business owner and in her second term in the Iowa House. Latham is the chair of the House Local Government Committee.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: No

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes

Loosening child labor laws: Yes

Bills sponsored

House File 119: Makes assault of a pregnant person a class C felony (signed into law with amendments as HF570).

House File 481: Establishes a scholarship program for U.S. Army reserve members (did not pass).

House File 389: Establishes an agriculture education grant program within the Department of Education (did not pass).

Successes of the session:

Did not receive a response.

Disappointments from the session:

Did not receive a response.

Sharon Sue Steckman

Sharon Sue Steckman is a Democrat who resides in Mason City and represents House District 59. She is a retired educator and in her eighth term in the Iowa House. Steckman is an assistant minority leader and ranking member of the House Education Committee.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: No

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: No

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: No

Loosening child labor laws: No

Bills sponsored

House File 437: Requires school boards to appoint student liaisons (did not pass).

House File 167: Establishes a $1 million fund to support food banks (did not pass).

House Joint Resolution 9: Proposes amending the constitution to protect abortion rights (did not pass).

Successes of the session:

Three bills that come to mind when I think of legislative successes for this session would be ; HF718, property tax relief for seniors, vets, and middle-class Iowans, a suicide hotline number to be include on the back of student ID cards (a bill students had wanted for several years), and finally I was on a bill that expanded mental health services via the multi-state counselor compact. As Assistant Minority Leader I sponsored several events to bring the new legislators in our caucus and the veteran members together to create a cohesive working environment.

Disappointments from the session:

In my opinion this was a disastrous session for Iowans. In SF494 health care and food was taken away from children. In SF 542 protections for working children were rolled back, and they now will be working longer hours in more dangerous jobs, and will be allowed to serve and mix alcohol. Other bills banned books, limited parents' ability to make health care decisions for their children, marginalized the LGBTQ community, shifted money to vouchers for private schools while underfunding public education, and stripped power from the State Auditor to do his job of uncovering waste and fraud.

Henry Stone

Henry Stone is a Republican who resides in Forest City and represents House District 9. He is in his second term in the Iowa House. Stone is the House majority whip.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes

Loosening child labor laws: Yes

Bills sponsored

House File 526: Bans people under 18 from having social media accounts (did not pass).

House File 367: Prohibits school districts from disciplining a person for using the legal name or pronouns of a student or staff member (did not pass).

House File 37: Expands the disabled veteran tax credit (did not pass).

Successes of the session:

“I would have to say that the biggest successes actually were bookends to the section. The first being House File 68, which is the Students First Act. That was the ESA program that was developed by the governor and working with her. That, to me, was a huge success.On the back end is House File 718, which was the property tax reform bill. So that goes to the whole state — what we heard on the campaign trail and some property tax reforms and relief. That was what I would consider the most notable successes to this year.”

Disappointments from the session:

“I would say that House File 2, which became Senate File 507, which affords [environmental, social and governance investing] protections for Iowans and small businesses. So the House File 2 was actually a bill that I put together. It basically had three different protections. It protected the pension program, IPERS, it also protected state contracts, and then it protected small businesses. What ended up being Senate File 507, only the first two protections were put in, leaving small businesses out. I wish that would have gotten passed, even just the two pieces. I would like to have more protections for small businesses, as we saw small businesses suffer this year through ESG policies by banks. It is a live round for next year, so I look forward to them taking that up and then us doing and providing more protections for small businesses here in Iowa.”

Charley Thomson

Charley Thomson is a Republican who resides in Charles City and represents House District 58. He is a retired marine and federal government executive and is in his first term in the Iowa House.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes

Loosening child labor laws: Yes

Bills sponsored

House File 454: Requires school administrators to teach classes (did not pass).

House File 542: Prohibits the government or citizens of China from buying property in the state (did not pass).

House File 543: Requires members of a committee to swear that a ballot was cast in secret when voting in elections (did not pass).

Successes of the session:

Did not receive a response.

Disappointments from the session:

Did not receive a response.

Dennis Guth

Dennis Guth is a Republican who resides in Klemme and represents Senate District 28. He is a farmer and in his third term in the Iowa Senate.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes

Loosening child labor laws: Yes

Bills sponsored

Senate File 99: Requires that medical examiner investigations for infants to three-year-olds include vaccination information (did not pass).

Senate File 139: Allows schools to offer an elective social studies course focusing on the Bible (did not pass).

Senate File 323: Prohibits employers from asking about COVID-19 vaccine status, infection status, or requiring a COVID-19 test (did not pass).

Successes of the session:

The biggest success of the session had to be educational savings accounts. It was a big deal for the governor, and I think it's an important thing for the whole state as we work to make parents more in charge of their students’ education. One thing that was personally for me, was a bill that I wrote, and that is a bill that would require IPERs to divest its investments in Chinese military or government companies. That's something that's becoming more and more popular now. It took me two years to get that done.

Disappointments from the session:

The biggest thing has to be that the Senate did not act on anything dealing with eminent domain and the carbon pipelines. That was a big issue for me and something that I'm very much opposed to. I think it's a constitutional issue. It's not that I don't think that it would benefit ethanol and all that, but I think it's unconstitutional and I also think it's a waste of taxpayer money.

Sandy Salmon

Sandy Salmon is a Republican who resides in Janesville and represents Senate District 29. She is in her first term in the Senate after five terms in the House. Salmon is the vice chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes

Loosening child labor laws: Yes

Bills sponsored

Senate File 81: Strengthens ban on divisive concepts during racism or sexism trainings at Iowa schools and creates civil penalties (did not pass).

Senate File 85: Requires schools to receive parents’ permission before administering certain surveys to students (did not pass).

Senate File 129: Prohibits gender transition medical care for minors (did not pass, but similar to Senate File 538).

Successes of the session:

“I would say the property tax reform bill, the school choice bill, and the parental rights in education bill. The property tax reform bill is very much needed, long-time coming, and the first step in a multi-year process of property tax reform. The school choice bill provides another great option for parents to find the educational setting that best suits their child and no one is restricted due to income. The parental rights in education recognizes parents’ rights as paramount in a number of school issues dealing with student information and gender identity and protects children from exposure to sexually explicit materials and LGBT ideology on the taxpayer dime.”

Disappointments from the session:

“I would say the unconscionable refusal by the legislature, in particular the Senate, to act to protect the private property rights of farmers and landowners from the potential abuse of eminent domain power by private companies seeking to install hazardous liquid CO2 pipelines on their property. Driven by federal government monetary incentives based on highly debatable “climate change science” and entangling our ethanol industry, this project threatens to disrupt carefully patterned tiling systems on farmland and damage fragile topsoil needed for optimal crop growth. Erosion of private property rights hurts agriculture in Iowa and if not stopped, will hurt everyone.”