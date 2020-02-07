Livestock matrix in 89 Iowa counties

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported Thursday that 89 of Iowa’s 99 counties notified the agency by Jan. 31 that they plan to evaluate construction permit applications and proposed animal confinement locations by using the state’s master matrix.

According to the agency, the master matrix applies to producers who must get a construction permit to build, expand or modify a totally roofed facility. Generally, these are confinement feeding operations with at least 2,500 finishing hogs, 1,000 beef cattle or 715 mature dairy cows.

Animal confinement producers who need a construction permit before building in counties that use the matrix must meet additional requirements, according to DNR officials. Producers qualify by choosing a site and using practices that reduce effects on air, water and the community. Counties that adopt the master matrix can provide more input to producers on site selection, and proposed structures and facility management.