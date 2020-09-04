Kayaks involved in 37% of Iowa fatal boat incidents

Stocker and Todd Robertson, river programs outreach coordinator, planned earlier this year to visit many of Iowa’s 48 paddle sports retailers and train sales people about how to educate would-be paddlers to use safety gear and avoid hazards on the water.

But then COVID-19 limited in-person interactions, so Stocker and Robertson made a video they shared with all retailers. Grodt watched the video and one part stuck in his mind.

Robertson described a test he did in which he wore a life jacket in a kayak, but strapped another to the stretchy rigging over the front of the boat. He then intentionally tipped on a river and timed how long it took to free the additional jacket.

“It took me 45 seconds to get that out of the deck rigging,” Robertson said on the video. And that was while he was buoyed by the vest he wore.

Boating crash data

The Iowa DNR reported 88 boat incidents from July 1, 2017, to June 30, with the largest share — 61 percent — involving open motorboats. The DNR is required to track incidents that cause death, personal injury or property damage of $2,000 or more.