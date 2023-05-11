WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld part of a California animal-welfare law, ruling the state's restrictions on pork sales do not violate the Constitution's interstate commerce protections.
Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, writing for the court, said the Constitution leaves it to states and their voters to decided on the products that will be sold there. He said these questions should not be decided by federal judges.
"Companies that choose to sell products in various states must normally comply with the laws of those various states," he said. "While the Constitution addresses many weighty issues, the type of pork chops California merchants may sell is not on that list."
In 2018, 63% of California voters approved Proposition 12, which prohibited the sale of eggs or meat that originates from the extreme confinement of egg-laying hens, breeding pigs or calves raised for veal.
People are also reading…
The law was due to take full effect last year, but pork producers went to court to challenge the provisions affecting their industry.
At issue was the practice of holding breeding pigs in tight metal cages where they cannot turn around or lie down, and sometimes in frustration try to chew the metal bars.
The California law required larger pens or open areas where sows could move freely.
The court has long been skeptical of using the Constitution to strike down state laws. That authority rests in a provision that says Congress may "regulate commerce ... among the several states."
In the past the court has used the provision to strike down state laws that protect home-state businesses from competition or otherwise discriminate against the free flow of interstate commerce.
In this case, National Pork Producers vs. Ross, the pork industry noted that 99% of the pork sold in California is produced elsewhere, so the burden of its law would be largely felt by other states.
While some of the largest meat packers, including Hormel Foods and Tyson Foods, said they could comply, the National Pork Producers Council said the law would require farmers in Iowa and North Carolina to change how they raise and confine their breeding pigs.
To comply with the California law, breeding pigs would have to be given larger pens that would allow them to stand and turn around, or they could be confined in an open area with other pigs. The producers said those changes would increase their costs by 9%.
The pork producers lost before a federal judge in San Diego and at the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which said they had no claim of a constitutional violation. But last year, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the industry's appeal.
The attorney for the pork producers argued that if California's law were upheld, it would open the door for other states to seek changes that would affect the national economy.
For example, they said Oregon could require that products sold there from other states must be made by workers who were paid the state's higher minimum wage, while Texas might require products sold there be made by only lawful U.S. residents.
The Biden administration joined the case on the side of the pork producers and stressed a similar argument. California's Proposition 12 "imposes a substantial burden on interstate commerce," said Deputy Solicitor Gen. Edwin Kneedler. "It invites conflict and retaliation and threatens the balkanization of the national economic union."
Pork producers had said that the law could force industry-wide changes and raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide. Producers say it would force the $26 billion-a-year industry to change its practices even though pork is produced almost entirely outside California. The justices upheld lower court rulings dismissing the pork producers' case.
During arguments in the case in October, liberal and conservative justices underscored the potential reach of the case. Some worried whether greenlighting the animal cruelty law would give state legislators a license to pass laws targeting practices they disapprove of, such as a law that says a product cannot be sold in the state if workers who made it are not vaccinated or are not in the country legally. They also worried about the reverse: How many state laws would be called into question if California's law were not permitted?
The Iowa-based National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation launched the lawsuit against the California law. They said that while Californians consume 13% of the pork eaten in the United States, nearly 100% of it comes from hogs raised outside the state, mostly in the Midwest and North Carolina. The vast majority of sows, meanwhile, are not raised under conditions that would meet Proposition 12's standards.
Pork producers argue that 72% of farmers use individual pens for sows that do not allow them to turn around and that even farmers who house sows in larger group pens do not provide the space California would require.
They also say that the way the pork market works, with cuts of meat from various producers being combined before sale, it is likely all pork would have to meet California standards, regardless of where it is sold. Complying with Proposition 12 could cost the industry $290 million to $350 million, they said.
Tips and tricks to build your balance, and more videos to improve your life
Check out these tips to build better balance, foods that will boost your brain health, and more videos to improve your life.
Many of us will be familiar with the feeling of becoming off-balance during a jog or toppling to one side during a yoga class. But no matter y…
The brain alone uses about 20% of our total calorie intake for the day.
One of the biggest causes of eye strain is the daily use of devices such as phones, tablets, computers, and televisions. These devices can cau…
The summer months can mean a lot of outdoor exercise for our dogs, but it's important to ensure they are safe and cool. Here are some steps yo…
Fish oil contains Omega-3 fatty acids which have many hidden advantages for your health.
During takeoff and landing, it’s not unusual to experience a popping or pain in your adult ears, but if you’ve ever traveled with little kids,…
Cut off excess acrylic nails as close to your natural nails as possible.
Starting the day well is vital for maximizing productivity and making sure we can achieve our daily goals. Here are five bad morning habits th…
Headaches, especially if experienced regularly can be debilitating. So here are some natural ways to relieve them.
Our tv remotes get a lot of use but a quick spray of disinfectant won’t clean them properly and could actually damage them.
Cheryl MacDonald, founder of YogaBellies.com and the new course YogaPause, is adamant everyone - from newbies to experts - can all benefit fro…
Many people are aware that protein is an essential nutrient for strengthening bones, growing muscles and maintaining a healthy weight. Here ar…