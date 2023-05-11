WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld part of a California animal-welfare law, ruling the state's restrictions on pork sales do not violate the Constitution's interstate commerce protections.

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, writing for the court, said the Constitution leaves it to states and their voters to decided on the products that will be sold there. He said these questions should not be decided by federal judges.

"Companies that choose to sell products in various states must normally comply with the laws of those various states," he said. "While the Constitution addresses many weighty issues, the type of pork chops California merchants may sell is not on that list."

In 2018, 63% of California voters approved Proposition 12, which prohibited the sale of eggs or meat that originates from the extreme confinement of egg-laying hens, breeding pigs or calves raised for veal.

The law was due to take full effect last year, but pork producers went to court to challenge the provisions affecting their industry.

At issue was the practice of holding breeding pigs in tight metal cages where they cannot turn around or lie down, and sometimes in frustration try to chew the metal bars.

The California law required larger pens or open areas where sows could move freely.

The court has long been skeptical of using the Constitution to strike down state laws. That authority rests in a provision that says Congress may "regulate commerce ... among the several states."

In the past the court has used the provision to strike down state laws that protect home-state businesses from competition or otherwise discriminate against the free flow of interstate commerce.

In this case, National Pork Producers vs. Ross, the pork industry noted that 99% of the pork sold in California is produced elsewhere, so the burden of its law would be largely felt by other states.

While some of the largest meat packers, including Hormel Foods and Tyson Foods, said they could comply, the National Pork Producers Council said the law would require farmers in Iowa and North Carolina to change how they raise and confine their breeding pigs.

To comply with the California law, breeding pigs would have to be given larger pens that would allow them to stand and turn around, or they could be confined in an open area with other pigs. The producers said those changes would increase their costs by 9%.

The pork producers lost before a federal judge in San Diego and at the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which said they had no claim of a constitutional violation. But last year, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the industry's appeal.

The attorney for the pork producers argued that if California's law were upheld, it would open the door for other states to seek changes that would affect the national economy.

For example, they said Oregon could require that products sold there from other states must be made by workers who were paid the state's higher minimum wage, while Texas might require products sold there be made by only lawful U.S. residents.

The Biden administration joined the case on the side of the pork producers and stressed a similar argument. California's Proposition 12 "imposes a substantial burden on interstate commerce," said Deputy Solicitor Gen. Edwin Kneedler. "It invites conflict and retaliation and threatens the balkanization of the national economic union."

Pork producers had said that the law could force industry-wide changes and raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide. Producers say it would force the $26 billion-a-year industry to change its practices even though pork is produced almost entirely outside California. The justices upheld lower court rulings dismissing the pork producers' case.

During arguments in the case in October, liberal and conservative justices underscored the potential reach of the case. Some worried whether greenlighting the animal cruelty law would give state legislators a license to pass laws targeting practices they disapprove of, such as a law that says a product cannot be sold in the state if workers who made it are not vaccinated or are not in the country legally. They also worried about the reverse: How many state laws would be called into question if California's law were not permitted?

The Iowa-based National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation launched the lawsuit against the California law. They said that while Californians consume 13% of the pork eaten in the United States, nearly 100% of it comes from hogs raised outside the state, mostly in the Midwest and North Carolina. The vast majority of sows, meanwhile, are not raised under conditions that would meet Proposition 12's standards.

Pork producers argue that 72% of farmers use individual pens for sows that do not allow them to turn around and that even farmers who house sows in larger group pens do not provide the space California would require.

They also say that the way the pork market works, with cuts of meat from various producers being combined before sale, it is likely all pork would have to meet California standards, regardless of where it is sold. Complying with Proposition 12 could cost the industry $290 million to $350 million, they said.