Jewel, Aldi bagged salads linked to outbreak of intestinal parasite

Federal authorities are warning consumers not to eat certain bagged salads from Jewel-Osco, Aldi and Hy-Vee as they investigate an outbreak of Cyclospora that has sickened 76 people in the Midwest.

Jewel-Osco and Hy-Vee over the weekend recalled their store-branded packaged garden salads, which are manufactured by Fresh Express, the Food and Drug Administration announced Monday. The agency said Aldi reported it removed its Little Salad Bar Garden Salads from store shelves.

Those garden salads, which contain iceberg lettuce, carrots and red cabbage, may be linked to an outbreak of intestinal infections caused by the Cyclospora parasite. Seventy-six people in six Midwestern states, including 23 people in Illinois, fell ill between mid-May and mid-June. Sixteen people were hospitalized.

People become infected with Cyclospora by consuming food or water contaminated with human feces that contain the parasite, with frequent bouts of watery diarrhea the most common symptom, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, which is investigating alongside the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms, which usually begin a week after exposure, can also include loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, nausea, fatigue and low-grade fever.

The infection can be treated with antibiotics.