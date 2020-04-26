It’ll be a belated 100th birthday for Iowa state parks

Under Gov. Kim Reynolds’ April 7 disaster proclamation, state park campgrounds, cabins and yurts and all outdoor playgrounds are closed.

Like Iowa, at least 20 other state park systems in the country are open only for day-use. In Iowa, hiking and biking trails remain open, Coffelt said, but social distancing guidelines must be followed.

Iowa county parks are closed to camping at least through Thursday, but most are open to day-use activities, such as hiking. Nature centers and restroom facilities are closed.

Many national parks and monuments also are closed. That includes the Herbert Hoover National Historic Site at West Branch and the Lewis and Clark Historic Trail visitors’ center in Omaha. At Effigy Mounds near Harpers Ferry, the visitors’ center is closed until further notice as well as all hiking trails including the North Unit trail system to Fire Point and Hanging Rock, and the South Unit trail system to the Marching Bear Group as well as Sny Magill.

Although activities in state parks are being canceled and park use is restricted, the coronavirus pandemic is “reinforcing the true importance of the parks,” Coffelt said.