Iowans wager record $149.5 million on sports in January

As of Jan. 1, Iowans could go directly online to play a bet without having to go to a state-licensed casino and register in person — which was part of the phased-in requirements put in place when Iowa legalized sport gambling in August 2019.

January’s $149.5 million in wagering via online and retail sportsbooks was a 42.7 percent increase above the record $104.8 million handle in December. The wagering produced $11.3 million in net sportsbook receipts and $765,673 in state taxes.

For the fiscal year, net receipts top $46.5 million on $569 million in wagering and $3.14 million in state taxes. Of those bets, $421 million were placed online.

“It’s reasonable to anticipate that February numbers will be in line, if not more,” said Ohorilko, who noted Iowa now has 11 state-licensed sportsbooks with another 10 likely to seek approval.

Having the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl LV will drive interest in an already popular wagering event, he noted.