Iowa Workforce Development updates paid leave policy

Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) announced Monday that, effective immediately, employees who are or will be laid off, or are otherwise unable to work because of COVID-19-related reasons, will no longer be required to use all paid leave prior to being eligible for unemployment benefits.

This change, however, will not be retroactive, the news release from IWD said.

According to the release, to policy requiring those filing claims to use all available paid leave was necessary to help sustain the Iowa Unemployment Trust Fund, which is funded by employers doing business in Iowa. The enactment of the CARES Act made additional funding available for claimants.

The CARES Act expands the group of people eligible for unemployment benefits to include those who are self-employed, independent contractors, nonprofit employees and gig economy workers, as well as workers who have exhausted their benefits.

Iowa Workforce Development says it will continue to share more information as guidance from the Department of Labor is received.