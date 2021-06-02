Iowa wineries hope a busy summer will help them rebound from 2020

Iowa grapes

More than 40 types of cold-hardy grapes are grown in Iowa. Here are some of the most popular highlighted by the Iowa Wine Growers Association.

Brianna: Greenish gold to gold berries used to produce semi-sweet white wine.

Catawba: This grape is technically a “red,” but its reddish-pink berries produce pale pink juice used in rosés or blends. LaCrescent: Produces a pale yellow wine similar to Riesling.

Edelweiss: These white berries have a candied-fruit aroma similar to fresh strawberries or Jolly Ranchers candy. No surprise they make sweet, aromatic white wines.

Frontenac: People who enjoy Merlot, will like rosé, red or port produced with Frontenac berries, which have a distinct cherry aroma.

Frontenac Gris: A small gray berry produces a variety of wines, including sweet dessert wines and ice wines.

LaCrosse: If you like Chardonnay, LaCrosse grapes produce a similar white wine that is often dry or semi-dry.

Marechal Foch: Pronounced “mah-re-shal fosh,” these black berries make red wines ranging from fruity and light to full-bodied and oakey.

Marquette: Black, small to medium berries have rich scents of leather and cigars and produce semi-dry red wines.

Petite Pearl: Small compact clusters with a jammy aroma produce a red wine with low acid and soft tannins. St. Croix: These blue berries smell like dried fruit. Vintners often age the full-bodied red wine in oak barrels to add more complexity and flavor.

Vignoles: If you enjoy Moscato, Vignoles — pronounced “veen-yole” — is your grape. But they also can produce dry whites.