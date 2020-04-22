Iowa tobacco payment almost $50 million this year

About $10.9 million of this year’s payment — or 22 percent — will go to the state, according to the AG’s office.

The remaining 78 percent will be used principally to pay people who bought the bonds issued by the Tobacco Settlement Authority.

In 1998, Miller and attorneys general of 45 states signed the MSA with the nation’s four largest tobacco companies to settle lawsuits to recover billions of dollars in state health care costs associated with treating smoking-related illnesses.

Since then, several other tobacco companies have signed onto the agreement. The 2020 payment came from 29 companies, including Philip Morris USA, R.J. Reynolds, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco, Vector and Commonwealth Brands.

The settlement created restrictions on the advertising, marketing and promotion of cigarettes, including a ban on targeting children through advertising.

It also includes prohibitions on outdoor advertising of cigarettes, advertising of cigarettes in public transit facilities, the use of cigarette brand names on merchandise, and a host of other restrictions.