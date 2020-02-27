Iowa Supreme Court justices on the road

Justices of the Iowa Supreme Court announced Wednesday they will hear oral arguments in the Des Moines Roosevelt High School auditorium on March 9.

The oral arguments are open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m. at 4419 Center St. A public reception with the justices will follow in the school media center. Earlier in the day, the justices will meet with Roosevelt students to discuss the Iowa judicial system and the role of courts in Iowa.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In the evening session, the justices will hear attorneys argue the case of state of Iowa v. Charles Edward Ross from Cerro Gordo County.

Ross pleaded guilty to possession of a tool with intent to use it in the unlawful removal of a theft detection device. He is accused of using bolt cutters to cut a padlock from a steel cable securing a riding lawn mower on display.

On appeal, Ross contends his guilty plea to possessing the tool had no factual basis and should be rejected because the padlock and steel cable do not amount to a “theft detection device” within the meaning of state law.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0