Iowa Senate confirmations

The Iowa Senate voted Wednesday to confirm two more of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ appointees.

On a 49-0 vote, senators confirmed Kelly Kennedy Garcia as director of the Iowa Department of Human Services.

The senators also unanimously confirmed Jeff Plagge as superintendent of the Iowa Division of Banking. Plagge, who previously was president & chief executive officer of Northwest Financial Corp, replaced Ron Hansen, who stepped down Sept. 16.

Garcia, formerly the deputy executive commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, became the DHS director on Nov. 1, replacing Jerry Foxhoven.

Gerd Clabaugh, director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, served as interim DHS director after Reynolds asked Foxhoven to resign last June. Foxhoven has since filed a $2 million wrongful termination claim against the state.

