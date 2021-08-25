Iowa sees youth infections up as schools return

Public health officials said it will be difficult to track cases back to the 11-day fair in Des Moines. It's likely to take at least five days for symptoms to show up and seven to 10 days for cases to be seen in the data, said Dr. Meghan Schaeffer, an epidemiologist working as a consultant for Polk County.

County health officials said they expect the surge in new cases to continue because school has started and people "are not following COVID-19 prevention strategies, including wearing masks in public indoor settings."

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 91 of Iowa's 99 counties have a high rate of spread. The remaining eight are in the substantial spread category.

In western Iowa, the AHSTW school district postponed the first day of classes from Tuesday to Aug. 30 after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and many more were exposed. It's the first example of the aggressively spreading delta variant complicating the start of school this year in Iowa .

The staff members of the Des Moines Public Schools administrative building were working remotely due to an outbreak just days before school started. The building was to remain closed through Friday. School started in the state's largest district on Wednesday with 33,000 students and nearly 5,000 employees.

