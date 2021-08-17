Iowa schools shore up mental health services, thanks to $30M in CARES Act funds

Where did $30 million in CARES Act money for mental health go?

Iowa received $50 million in CARES Act funds, $30 million of which was allocated equally at $9.50 per capita to Iowa’s 14 Mental Health and Disability Services regions.

The details of how the money was handed slightly varied by region, but all 14 regions invited school districts and mental health providers to apply for funds, and then either offer receipts to prove how the money was spent, or to pay for costs up front and then be reimbursed by the region with the CARES funds.

Some regions spent all their money early, while others, like Polk County Health Services, received leftover funds from other regions. Any money leftover was to be returned to the state by July 1.

IowaWatch contacted all 14 regions for the details on how much money school districts in each region received.

Russell Wood, CEO of the Central Iowa Community Services Region, provided the totals as to how much of the $30 million each region received.

TOTALS PER MENTAL HEALTH REGION:

Central Iowa Community Services: $3,217,609

County Rural Offices of Social Services: $746,392

County Social Services (CSS): $4,016,726

Eastern Iowa MHDS Region: $2,859,080

Heart of Iowa Region: $1,011,417

MHDS of the East Central Region: $5,700,926

Northwest Iowa Care Connections: $608,166

Polk County Health Services: $4,631,004

Rolling Hills Community Services Region: $1,875,437

Sioux River MHDS: $977,217

South Central Behavioral Health Region: $747,675

Southeast Iowa Link (SEIL): $1,541,716

Southern Hills Regional Mental Health: $278,105

Southwest Iowa MHDS Region: $1,788,530

Note: The total amount per region did not entirely go to schools.