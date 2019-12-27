Iowa's most popular baby names of the decade

These were the most popular baby names each year of the decade in Iowa, according to data from the Social Security Administration.
What are your favorite baby names?
2018
|Girls
|Boys
Harper (160)
Oliver (185)
|Evelyn (158)
|Liam (175)
|Emma (156)
|Henry (167)
|Charlotte (152)
|William (162)
|Olivia (146)
|Owen (156)
|Amelia (125)
|Wyatt (146)
|Sophia (123)
|Lincoln (133)
|Ava (118)
|Noah (132)
|Nora (108)
|Jackson (123)
|Isabella (106)
|Hudson (119)
2017
|Girls
|Boys
|Harper (173)
|Oliver (211)
|Emma (171)
|Liam (180)
|Olivia (168)
|Henry (180)
|Charlotte (162)
|Lincoln (159)
|Evelyn (155)
|Wyatt (153)
|Ava (141)
|William (149)
|Amelia (124)
|Owen (144)
|Nora (124)
|Noah (134)
|Sophia (94)
|James (131)
|Scarlett (90)
|Logan (119)
2016
|Girls
|Boys
|Olivia (206)
|Oliver (201)
|Emma (173)
|Owen (180)
|Harper (155)
|William (174)
|Evelyn (152)
|Wyatt (166)
|Ava (149)
|Henry (165)
|Charlotte (149)
|Benjamin (152)
|Nora (123)
|Liam (152)
|Amelia (121)
|Noah (148)
|Sophia (107)
|Jackson (136)
|Addison (100)
|Grayson (126)
2015
|Girls
|Boys
|Emma (200)
|Liam (213)
|Olivia (192)
|William (178)
|Harper (183)
|Oliver (175)
|Evelyn (143)
|Henry (172)
|Sophia (137)
|Owen (161)
|Ava (135)
|Noah (158)
|Charlotte (126)
|Mason (154)
|Amelia (125)
|Elijah (148)
|Avery (119)
|Wyatt (146)
|Mia (116)
|Jackson (142)
You have free articles remaining.
2014
|Girls
|Boys
|Emma (196)
|Liam (220)
|Olivia (183)
|William (184)
|Harper (174)
|Mason (178)
|Ava (155)
|Noah (166)
|Sophia (152)
|Owen (165)
|Charlotte (143)
|Jackson (152)
|Evelyn (133)
|Henry (149)
|Avery (131)
|Oliver (143)
|Isabella (126)
|Carter (137)
|Lilian (114)
|Benjamin (132)
2013
|Girls
|Boys
|Emma (202)
|Liam (218)
|Harper (184)
|Mason (166)
|Sophia (171)
|Carter (163)
|Olivia (169)
|Noah (161)
|Ava (150)
|Owen (160)
|Isabella (140)
|William (159)
|Avery (121)
|Jackson (149)
|Charlotte (120)
|Wyatt (144)
|Ella (118)
|Henry (141)
|Zoey (113)
|Jack (141)
2012
|Girls
|Boys
|Emma (245)
|Liam (200)
|Sophia (224)
|Mason (196)
|Olivia (187)
|Carter (176)
|Harper (159)
|William (166)
|Ava (156)
|Owen (161)
|Ella (136)
|Noah (151)
|Addison (123)
|Jacob (143)
|Avery (123)
|Henry (140)
|Emily (114)
|Logan (136)
|Isabella (111)
|Jackson (133)
2011
|Girls
|Boys
|Emma (203)
|Carter (196)
|Olivia (195)
|Mason (188)
|Sophia (189)
|Owen (172)
|Ava (176)
|Noah (167)
|Addison (142)
|Jacob (163)
|Ella (123)
|William (159)
|Isabella (119)
|Jackson (157)
|Abigail (118)
|Ethan (153)
|Natalie (118)
|Liam (148)
|Chloe (116)
|Logan (145)
2010
|Girls
|Boys
|Ava (208)
|Mason (183)
|Emma (200)
|Noah (182)
|Sophia (195)
|Ethan (179)
|Isabella (193)
|Aiden (170)
|Olivia (192)
|Jacob (165)
|Addison (170)
|Landon (162)
|Ella (151)
|William (161)
|Abigail (129)
|Carter (157)
|Chloe (129)
|Jackson (157)
|Elizabeth (128)
|Logan (156)
The Globe Gazette's most memorable stories of the decade
What a decade it's been, Mason City. Here are some of the most memorable stories we've been a part of in North Iowa over the last 10 years, though really, these only scratch the surface. What will change in another ten years?
Bring on the roaring '20s!
Brandon and Kelsey Hrubes never imagined their lives the way they are now.
A Clear Lake business is standing by Carson King.
Seven men and two women were arrested Wednesday in Clear Lake on charges related to solicitation of prostitution.
Country Thunder Music Festival is making its 2020 debut in Forest City with some of the biggest names in country music.
A North Iowa nursing home is facing two lawsuits filed by the families of residents who say neglect and abuse by staff led to their deaths.
A North Iowa musician who’s spent nearly 30 years on the road performing with some of country music’s biggest stars has returned to his roots.
Tim Schrandt was a cowboy born 100 years too late.
And according to Pete, that wide online support has materialized into a renewed physical presence.
Police have identified the three people found dead in and around a home in Bancroft on July 12.
'Like nothing I've ever seen': Worth County snowmobilers rescue stranded drivers during blizzard (with photos)
NORTHWOOD - Several snowmobilers helped rescue stranded drivers across Worth County on Sunday.
The Kossuth County Sheriff's Office confirmed one person was killed Wednesday morning during a shooting at Security State Bank in Lu Verne.
"We gather today to remember our military personnel. We acknowledge that their service provides for our security, gives us the freedom to speak our mind, to vote, to worship and to pursue the good of our neighbors."
MASON CITY | When Elliot Burgos was growing up, he had a special love for trains.
MASON CITY – Aldi in Mason City has reopened with more space and products after a month-long renovation.
MASON CITY | Some of the Samoyeds seized from a puppy mill near Manly last week will be available for adoption soon at the Humane Society of N…
MASON CITY | A Mason City man has been charged with vehicular homicide in a motorcycle crash that killed a Mason City woman in September.
Mason City search warrant against person of interest in Huisentruit case remains sealed (with photos, video)
Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the March 17, 2018, edition of the Globe Gazette.
CLEAR LAKE | Dean Snyder liked to tell a story about himself and his beloved wife, Joanne.
A severe thunderstorm walloped North Iowa Monday, May 28, uprooting trees, smashing docks and leaving thousands without power.
Officials: Half of Mason City residents suffer water damage Saturday; more rain on the way (with photos, video)
MASON CITY | Local authorities prepared for more heavy rain and possible flooding Monday, after Mason City experienced severe flash flooding w…
CLEAR LAKE | A woman was rescued after falling through the ice at a pond in Clear Lake Saturday afternoon, firefighters say.
HAMPTON | Doug and Robyn Pralle of Hampton have started a non-profit to provide free flights for those who need to travel a long distance to r…
CLEAR LAKE | Troy and Carrie Tysdahl of Clear Lake have a little sign on the front door of their home.
MASON CITY | A North Iowa college student said she had a sleepless night after winning a big lottery prize last week.
This past week has been busy for Kelsey Grimm.
MASON CITY | While many North Iowans were home watching Super Bowl pre-game hype Sunday, about 40 demonstrators gathered in downtown Mason Cit…
MASON CITY | Officials at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa announced details concerning a new $9.78 million, 27,200 square-foot facility for it…
Charles City family says goodbye to teen son as it welcomes new 'relatives' through organ donation (with video)
CHARLES CITY | As a Charles City family prepares to say goodbye to their son, it will welcome several new family members through the gift of o…
Racist comments caught on streaming service results in firing of two Forest City radio station employees (with video)
FOREST CITY | Two KIOW Radio employees have been fired for making racist comments during a Forest City boys basketball game last week.
MASON CITY — Joseph Donachricha’s dream came true Saturday when he met his hero, country singer Luke Bryan, at UNI.
SHEFFIELD — Megan Hejlik’s 10-year-old son, Ethan, took a photo of his mother holding a sign containing the only information she knows about h…
DES MOINES — There were tears. There were hugs. There were roses. There was jubilation.
CLEAR LAKE — A Moville man is happy his wife was around to help him pull in a 49-inch muskie Tuesday morning in Clear Lake.
MASON CITY — A Mason City man was just one number away from winning a record-breaking Powerball jackpot Wednesday, but ended up winning a $100…
MASON CITY | Jeff Lutcavish had just lost what he thought was about a 4-pounder while fishing Sunday evening. Suddenly, something bigger — muc…
MASON CITY | Five Mason City businesses were scammed for nearly $8,000 in recent weeks, police say.
How low can you go? Mason City High School student Alexis Redeker answered that question on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" for the program's "Epic…
OSAGE | Even after seeing it with her own eyes, Diane Steffen still can’t believe a black bear was in her rural Osage backyard.
MASON CITY | Amy Hild was remembered by friends Thursday as a creative, engaging person who always had a big smile.
OSAGE | Teresa Shaw was not going to be swayed from trying to get to the stage as her favorite country-western singer, Garth Brooks, performed…
MASON CITY | A stranger’s generosity turned this weekend into Christmas for one Mason City man.
MASON CITY | For Blake Cooper, a routine drive to work turned out to be anything but routine Saturday morning.
CLEAR LAKE | A city snowplow driver may have saved the life of an elderly man possibly suffering from dementia who was spotted in the blizzard…
MASON CITY | Grinning from ear to ear, Hayden Despenas came home Sunday afternoon to find the North Iowa Bulls hockey team mascot running down…
VENTURA | The biggest news story in North Iowa during 2013 took place just two days into the new year when the Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa…
MASON CITY | The murder of a well-known Mason City restaurateur allegedly by his own son was number two on this year's list of the Top 10 year…
MASON CITY | The picture told the story.
MASON CITY | DNA analysis helped Mason City police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation make an arrest in the 1994 murder of 20-mon…
BELMOND | Five tornadoes hit various parts of Wright and Franklin counties on June 12, leaving behind varying degrees of destruction.
More than seven years after the murder of 5-year-old Evelyn Miller, a suspect was charged in late September with the little girl’s death.
The worst drought since the Dust Bowl affected crops, livestock and more in North Iowa.
Every four years, presidential politics is a part of the North Iowa political landscape, and 2012 was no exception.
A federal discrimination lawsuit by a former Mason City police officer against the city was dismissed in November as a result of a settlement.
Michael Richard Swanson, the teenager accused of gunning down two convenience store clerks in North Iowa in November, has pleaded not guilty t…
The death of a Mason City teenager from natural causes and the death of another teenager from injuries suffered in an accident on Birch Drive …
Many in the public did not agree, and the resulting uproar made headlines around the world.