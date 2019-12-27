You are the owner of this article.
Iowa's most popular baby names of the decade
Iowa's most popular baby names of the decade

baby kid stock photo

These were the most popular baby names each year of the decade in Iowa, according to data from the Social Security Administration.

What are your favorite baby names?

2018

Girls Boys 

 Harper (160)

 Oliver (185)

 Evelyn (158) Liam (175)
 Emma (156) Henry (167)
 Charlotte (152) William (162)
 Olivia (146) Owen (156)
 Amelia (125) Wyatt (146)
 Sophia (123) Lincoln (133)
 Ava (118) Noah (132)
 Nora (108) Jackson (123)
 Isabella (106) Hudson (119)

2017

 GirlsBoys 
 Harper (173)Oliver (211)
 Emma (171) Liam (180)
 Olivia (168) Henry (180)
 Charlotte (162) Lincoln (159)
 Evelyn (155) Wyatt (153)
 Ava (141) William (149)
 Amelia (124) Owen (144)
 Nora (124) Noah (134)
 Sophia (94) James (131)
 Scarlett (90) Logan (119)

2016

 Girls Boys
Olivia (206) Oliver (201)
Emma (173) Owen (180) 
Harper (155) William (174) 
Evelyn (152) Wyatt (166) 
Ava (149) Henry (165) 
Charlotte (149) Benjamin (152) 
Nora (123) Liam (152) 
Amelia (121) Noah (148) 
Sophia (107) Jackson (136) 
 Addison (100)Grayson (126) 

2015

 GirlsBoys
 Emma (200)Liam (213)
Olivia (192) William (178) 
Harper (183) Oliver (175) 
Evelyn (143) Henry (172) 
Sophia (137) Owen (161) 
Ava (135) Noah (158) 
Charlotte (126) Mason (154) 
Amelia (125) Elijah (148) 
Avery (119) Wyatt (146) 
Mia (116) Jackson (142) 

2014

GirlsBoys 
Emma (196) Liam (220)
Olivia (183) William (184) 
Harper (174) Mason (178) 
Ava (155) Noah (166) 
Sophia (152) Owen (165) 
Charlotte (143) Jackson (152) 
Evelyn (133) Henry (149) 
Avery (131) Oliver (143) 
Isabella (126) Carter (137) 
Lilian (114) Benjamin (132) 

 2013

Girls  Boys
 Emma (202)Liam (218)
Harper (184) Mason (166) 
Sophia (171) Carter (163) 
Olivia (169) Noah (161) 
Ava (150) Owen (160) 
Isabella (140) William (159)
Avery (121) Jackson (149) 
Charlotte (120) Wyatt (144) 
Ella (118) Henry (141) 
Zoey (113) Jack (141) 

2012

GirlsBoys
Emma (245) Liam (200)
Sophia (224) Mason (196) 
Olivia (187) Carter (176) 
Harper (159) William (166) 
Ava (156) Owen (161) 
Ella (136) Noah (151) 
Addison (123) Jacob (143) 
Avery (123) Henry (140) 
Emily (114) Logan (136) 
Isabella (111) Jackson (133) 

2011

Girls Boys
Emma (203) Carter (196)
Olivia (195) Mason (188) 
Sophia (189) Owen (172) 
Ava (176) Noah (167) 
Addison (142) Jacob (163) 
Ella (123) William (159) 
Isabella (119) Jackson (157) 
Abigail (118) Ethan (153) 
Natalie (118) Liam (148) 
Chloe (116) Logan (145) 

2010

 Girls Boys
Ava (208)Mason (183)
Emma (200) Noah (182) 
Sophia (195) Ethan (179) 
Isabella (193) Aiden (170) 
Olivia (192) Jacob (165) 
Addison (170) Landon (162) 
Ella (151) William (161) 
Abigail (129) Carter (157) 
Chloe (129) Jackson (157) 
Elizabeth (128) Logan (156) 

The Globe Gazette's most memorable stories of the decade

What a decade it's been, Mason City. Here are some of the most memorable stories we've been a part of in North Iowa over the last 10 years, though really, these only scratch the surface. What will change in another ten years? 

Bring on the roaring '20s!

2018

  • Melanie Mergen
  • Updated
  • 0
Suspect charged 7 years after murder

Suspect charged 7 years after murder

  • Jeff Heinz
  • Updated

More than seven years after the murder of 5-year-old Evelyn Miller, a suspect was charged in late September with the little girl’s death.

Drought grips North Iowa

Drought grips North Iowa

  • A large amount of dry lake bed is visible along the 1000-1100 block of North Shore Drive at Clear Lake in September.
  • Updated

The worst drought since the Dust Bowl affected crops, livestock and more in North Iowa.

Teen charged with muder

Teen charged with muder

  • The Crooks residence in rural Osage.
  • Updated

Few incidents shocked North Iowans in 2012 as much as the Noah Crooks case.

Political activity

Political activity

  • U. S. Sen. Charles Grassley welcomes Rep. Steve King at the Cerro Gordo County Republican headquarters in Mason City.
  • Updated

Every four years, presidential politics is a part of the North Iowa political landscape, and 2012 was no exception.

Suit against city dismissed

Suit against city dismissed

  • Maria Ohl.
  • Updated

A federal discrimination lawsuit by a former Mason City police officer against the city was dismissed in November as a result of a settlement.

Convenience store shooting spree leaves two dead, teen in custody

Convenience store shooting spree leaves two dead, teen in custody

  • Algona shooting suspect Michael Richard Swanson is walked from the Kossuth County Courthouse on Nov. 16 by Kossuth County Sheriff Steve Kollasch. Swanson faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree robbery in connection with the shooting deaths of two North Iowa convenience store clerks. Globe Gazette file photo
  • Updated

Michael Richard Swanson, the teenager accused of gunning down two convenience store clerks in North Iowa in November, has pleaded not guilty t…

Tea Party’s Obama sign precipitates controversy

Tea Party’s Obama sign precipitates controversy

  • A billboard on South Federal Avenue in Mason City compares President Barack Obama to Adolf Hitler and Vladimir Lenin. DEB NICKLAY/The Globe Gazette
  • Updated

Many in the public did not agree, and the resulting uproar made headlines around the world.

