Iowa’s Electoral College votes cast for Trump

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were expected to finish Monday’s proceedings across the country with 306 Electoral College votes to the Trump and Pence ticket’s 232.
Iowa’s presidential electors met Monday at the Iowa Capitol to certify the state’s Electoral College votes for Trump and Pence. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Secretary of State Paul Pate presided over the meeting. Neither gave any remarks.
The brief procedure included none of the drama that played out Monday in other states targeted by Trump’s quixotic attempt to overturn the presidential election results. In Michigan, the state capitol and legislative buildings were closed Monday for both COVID-19 precautions and “a credible threat of violence,” according to a state Senate spokeswoman, as reported by the Detroit Free Press.
A new federal report on the economic and employment impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic suggests the experiences of Iowa businesses are similar — in some cases better — to those of businesses in other states.
Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack is the top candidate to become President-elect Joe Biden’s federal agriculture secretary, a post Vilsack held for eight years under former President Barack Obama, two national media outlets reported Monday.
The state’s economic development chief says the best thing that could happen this holiday season is for Iowans who have not taken a financial hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic to “overspend responsibly” at their local small businesses.