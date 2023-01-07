 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa’s COVID-19 infection rate increases slightly

  • 0
coronavirus-rocky-mountain-lab.jpg

The state's documented COVID-19 infection rate decreased slightly this past week.

 Courtesy of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Rocky Mountain Lab

The number of new COVID-19 infections documented by the state increased this past week after a precipitous decline the week prior.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 2,256 new infections among those who were not previously infected. That’s a 5% increase from a week ago.

The state also reported 3,009 total positive tests — a 7% increase. That number includes people who have been infected by the coronavirus multiple times, which the state does not report to federal health officials in its new case counts. The state also doesn’t track the results of at-home, rapid tests.

The state’s documented infection rate decreased by more than a third in its report last week.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On Wednesday the state also reported 40 new deaths among people who were infected by the virus for a total of 10,463 since the start of the pandemic. It’s unclear when the newly reported deaths occurred.

There were 248 infected people receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That is a slight increase from a week ago. Of those, 17 were under intensive care.

About three-quarters of Iowa’s counties have a low risk from the virus, according to a recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis of infection and hospitalization data. Those with a medium risk are mostly in the east-central and southwestern parts of Iowa.

Many of us have faced sickness in some way in 2022  starting with COVID in January and the surge caused by winter indoor gatherings and the Omicron variant.In May, the U.S. hit a grim milestone  1 million COVID deaths.  We're ending the year on the worst flu season in a decade, and a so called "tripledemic" that includes RSV.  RSV has caused the highest number of child hospitalizations since the CDC began tracking it in 2018.  "This has been the hardest week, probably of my whole life," said mother Alyssa Rogers. "It is absolutely miserable to see him on the IV, and cords, and hooked up to oxygen."I youngest suffered from a baby formula shortage caused by supply chain issues and a massive recall. In May and June, many parents faced empty shelves and panic.  "As a first-time mom only four months in, I never thought I'd be wondering if I could feed my child," said another mother, Alexis Graves. SEE MORE: More Kids Are Showing Up To ERs With Mental Health CrisesMay also saw the U.S.' first case of mpox, a virus previously called monkeypox. Cases spread globally.   It would be early August when the CDC declared the outbreak a public health emergency.  Health care worker shortages continued impacting how many beds hospitals could fill."We are down, I would say, several thousand hospital staff members in Virginia," said Julian Walker with Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. "There are openings at hospitals across the commonwealth."In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which eliminated the constitutional right to abortion.  Since then, doctors and patients have struggled with abortion care access, questions about medical emergency, and prescription medications connected to abortion. "Some pharmacists and some states are refusing to stock or dispense methotrexate and other drugs," American Medical Association Dr. Jack Resneck said."To think about being in a scenario where we can't offer evidence-based care is horrifying," said Northwestern Medicine Medical Director of Fertility Preservation Kara Goldman.SEE MORE: U.S. Deaths Fell This Year, But Not To Pre-COVID LevelsFrom horrifying to hopeful, the year also showed us health innovation.  In January, doctors accomplished transplanting a gene-edited pig heart into a 57-year-old man. Later this year, researchers studied pig kidney transplants. Hospitals rolled out transfusion treatments where otherwise unhealthy organs could be used.   In March, scientists finished mapping the entire human genome a benchmark that can impact future health research and treatments.  In August, the FDA authorized updated COVID boosters aimed at providing protection from Omicron strains.  September saw the first new ALS drug in five years.  And in October, hearing aids became available over the counter, making it less costly for those who need them. As we round the corner to 2023, robots, AI and virtual or augmented reality will continue to shape tomorrow's medical care care we'll chart along as it unfolds.

The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501©(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Iowa departments, serving millions, merging

3 Iowa departments, serving millions, merging

Iowa continues to cement in state law the merger of three state departments — human services, public health and aging — into one mega-department: the new Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in History for January 7th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News