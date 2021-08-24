Iowa restaurant inspection update: Rodents, dead mussels and garbage-can lettuce

Three Samurai, 1801 2nd St., Coralville — During an Aug. 10 visit, inspectors cited the restaurant for 20 separate risk-factor violations, which is an extraordinarily large number of serious violations tied to a single inspection. Among the violations: A food worker was handling cooked appetizers with his or her bare hands while placing them on customers’ plates; milk was being held at 50 degrees and cut lettuce was being held at 60 degrees; a cooler was unable to maintain proper cold-holding temperatures; the dishwashing machine was not reaching the required temperature to sanitize dishes; sushi rice that must be disposed of in a timely fashion was not marked with the preparation time and had to be discarded; there was no designated person in charge who was present in the restaurant; house-made, perishable foods stored in coolers were not date-marked and had to be discarded; the person in charge of the restaurant appeared to have no knowledge of time and temperature controls necessary to ensure food safety; cooked fried rice was holding at room temperature on a kitchen counter and no one could say how long it had been there; and there was dried food debris on the food slicer, although it had not been used that day. The inspector also noted other violations that did not fall into the category of serious, risk-factor violations. Among them: Frozen raw salmon was left on a counter at room temperature to thaw; multiple containers of seasonings and sauces in squeeze bottles had no labels; a cook was working without a hairnet; and the scoop used to pull ice from the ice machine for customers’ drinks was stored on top of the ice machine. The inspection was classified as a routine inspection but stemmed from a complaint that the inspector ruled was unverifiable. Many of the violations were of the same nature as those noted during the last routine inspection in 2019.