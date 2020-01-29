Iowa Republicans seek to remove gender identity protections from Iowa Civil Rights Act

Nine Republican representatives in the Iowa House filed legislation Wednesday seeking to remove gender identity from the protected classes covered by the Iowa Civil Rights Act.

However, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Steven Holt, R-Denison, does not plan to take up that issue this session. Holt said he was concerned about potential unintended consequences and felt his committee already has a full agenda of issues to consider this year.

Iowa law prohibits discrimination in employment, wages, public accommodations, housing, education and credit practices based upon age, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion or disability. HF 2164 removes gender identity from the list of protected classes.

Courtney Reyes, executive director of the One Iowa Action, said removing an entire class from a state civil rights statute has never happened in U.S. history. Connie Ryan, executive director of Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, called the legislation “mean spirited and harmful.”

