Iowa received $9.3 billion in federal funds in fiscal 2019

DES MOINES — The state of Iowa spent about $9.3 billion in federal funds in fiscal 2019 that included money for Medicaid, water quality, highway construction, college loans and children’s food and health security, according an audit issued Tuesday by State Auditor Rob Sand.

Federal money for the year ending last June 30 represented an overall increase of about 3.9 percent compared to fiscal 2018.

Changes in non-loan programs — including an increase of about $322 million in funding for Medicaid — accounted for most of the roughly $350 million year-over-year increase, according to Sand’s report.

Overall, federal expenditures in Iowa included about $3.5 billion for Medicaid, $1.3 billion in capitalization grants for clean-water state revolving funds, $543 million for highway planning and construction, $490 million for capitalization grants for drinking water state revolving funds and $471 million for unemployment insurance.

Although the state administered about 600 federal programs last fiscal year, the five top programs accounted for 67 percent of the federal expenditures, Sand noted.