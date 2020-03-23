Iowa positive COVID-19 cases stand at 105

DES MOINES — Iowa has added another 15 positive cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 105, according to officials with the state Department of Public Health.

There have been no deaths associated with the global COVID-19 outbreak. Also, a total of 2,043 tests have produced negative results, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs, according to a daily IDPH update issued Monday forenoon.

According to Iowa health officials, here are the locations and age ranges of the 15 individuals added to the overall list on Monday:

Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Hancock County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Wapello County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)