Iowa one-day coronavirus death toll hits new peak

JOHNSTON — As the state’s count of coronavirus deaths reached its highest daily peak yet of 20, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday there is no reason to reconsider her orders allowing more businesses to open.

Testing across the state for the virus has ramped up so much, she said, that now any Iowan who wants to get tested will be able to make an appointment for one.

As Iowa continues Friday to reopen more businesses, workplaces and entertainment venues, “normal will look and feel different,” the governor said Thursday at her daily briefing at the state emergency operations center. “But I believe we’ll all discover that difference can look and feel pretty good.”

As of Thursday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported a daily tally of 20 COVID-19 fatalities — more than any day since the first virus death was reported in late March in the state.

The one-day high and the cumulative death toll of 403 Iowans will not cause the governor to reconsider relaxing restrictions that had curtailed or closed many businesses because she said she has “faith in Iowans and their ability to be personally responsible.”