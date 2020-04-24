Iowa ‘not pursuing any contract for hydroxychloroquine’

Some are concerned the Test Iowa questionnaires will steer patients toward hydroxychloroquine. On Friday, the Food and Drug administration warned against taking chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 outside outside a hospital or formal clinical trial. The warning came after reports of issues such as "serious heart rhythm problems.”

Newman told the Gazette in Cedar Rapids that at the time the questionnaire was made, hydroxychloroquine was one of only a few drugs thought to be possible treatments for COVID-19. He said he is considering removing hydroxychloroquine from the questionnaire, as health recommendations now are urging Americans not to consume it.

Newman also told the Gazette he would consider resigning from the board of Meds in Motion if his position became a significant issue.

The Test Iowa Initiative was launched after the governor acted on a tip from actor and Iowa native Ashton Kutcher.

In a statement from Kutcher through his spokesman, Kutcher said he was talking to Reynolds about “tightening up the stay-at-home orders in Iowa” because he saw the viral transfer rate “was increasing very fast.”