Iowa No. 1 in the nation on Election Day — for robocalls

The 610,000 calls, which work out to be about 19.5 per 100 Iowans, were more than the total robocalls made to Iowans in the previous week, Tyrrell said.

“So actually, on the day of the election, Iowa was the No. 1 state with the most calls per population,” he said.

Most of the calls were being made on behalf of candidates on the ballot and political parties, he said. For the most part, the messaging was the same or similar to robocalls in the lead-up to the election.

“It was just that the intensity got ramped up,” he said.

The scams

Tyrrell also mentioned spotting a “weird scam” in the robocalls — a “stay home, stay safe” message that people across the nation got on Election Day and the days leading up to it.