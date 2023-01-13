 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Iowa National Guard still struggling to recruit in wake of pandemic

  • 0
Gen.-Ben-Corell-Iowa-National-Guard-1.12.23-iowa-pbs.jpg

Adjutant General Ben Corell delivers the Condition of the Guard address Jan. 12, 2023 in the Iowa House chambers at the State Capitol in Des Moines. 

 Screenshot from Iowa PBS livestream

Recruitment has continued to be a challenge for the Iowa National Guard — a lingering effect of the coronavirus pandemic, Maj. Gen. Ben Corell said in his annual Condition of the Guard address last week.

“The number one challenge to readiness has become strength in our ability to recruit and retain quality soldiers and airmen,” said Corell, who leads the state National Guard as its adjutant general. “As we exit the COVID-19 era, national economic, educational, societal trends have increased competition for talent, which has decreased the incentive to serve in our military.”

Last year was the worst for U.S. military recruiting in about five decades, he said.

Adjutant General Ben Corell addressed a joint meeting of the Iowa Legislature Thursday, Jan. 12 to give his Condition of the Guard address at the Iowa State Capitol. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

People are also reading…

The Iowa Army National Guard, which accounts for the bulk of service members in the state, is authorized to have more than 6,800 members and is operating at about 98% of that total, said Capt. Kevin Waldron, a Guard spokesperson.

That’s down from about 102% two years ago but is still relatively high. In 2016 it was 91%, according to state records. The Guard is allowed to exceed 100% to buoy against the losses of service members who retire or complete their contracts.

“We’re at about 98%, which still absolutely means that we can serve the people of Iowa, serve any kind of mission that we’re asked to do,” Waldron said. “So we are not seeing it as a significant crisis.”

Guard members provide assistance during disasters and emergencies in Iowa and can be deployed abroad for combat and other missions.

About 240 soldiers were deployed last year to strengthen NATO’s presence in Poland, which borders war-torn Ukraine. Early in the pandemic, soldiers staffed COVID-19 testing sites and transported test samples, among other tasks. About 200 Guard members helped clear debris in Linn County from the 2020 derecho.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Iowa National Guard is composed of the Iowa Army National Guard and the Iowa Air National Guard and has about 9,000 members. More than two-thirds of them serve part time — usually one weekend each month — and have other full-time jobs or are students.

The pandemic had an immediate impact on Guard recruitment when schools were closed. That limited the contact recruitment officers could have with high school students who were nearing graduation — a key source of new recruits, Waldron said.

“We are actively working on getting back into schools after COVID-19 restrictions,” he said.

Corell, in his Thursday address, urged state lawmakers to continue to support the Guard’s service scholarships, which provide college tuition assistance for its members. He said the scholarships are an important incentive to recruit and retain service members.

The Guard’s annual report shows that service scholarship payments in 2022 totaled nearly $6 million for about 1,000 people.

Corell recounted his own career with the Guard and said the tuition assistance enabled him to get a bachelor’s degree in business management 16 years after he graduated high school.

“With now 37 years of service in the Iowa National Guard, coming from a financially challenged rural Iowa kid with no college education, no real direction in my life, I stand before today you as a general officer, the holder of a master’s degree, selected by our governor to serve as the 27th adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard,” Corell said.

The Guard seeks to build a new $20 million armory on the south side of West Des Moines to train its 2,400 soldiers who live in or near the metro area. Construction of the facility is expected to begin this year and be complete in 2025. Corell said the federal government is paying 75% of that cost, and the state will pay 25%.

Many of us have faced sickness in some way in 2022  starting with COVID in January and the surge caused by winter indoor gatherings and the Omicron variant.In May, the U.S. hit a grim milestone  1 million COVID deaths.  We're ending the year on the worst flu season in a decade, and a so called "tripledemic" that includes RSV.  RSV has caused the highest number of child hospitalizations since the CDC began tracking it in 2018.  "This has been the hardest week, probably of my whole life," said mother Alyssa Rogers. "It is absolutely miserable to see him on the IV, and cords, and hooked up to oxygen."I youngest suffered from a baby formula shortage caused by supply chain issues and a massive recall. In May and June, many parents faced empty shelves and panic.  "As a first-time mom only four months in, I never thought I'd be wondering if I could feed my child," said another mother, Alexis Graves. SEE MORE: More Kids Are Showing Up To ERs With Mental Health CrisesMay also saw the U.S.' first case of mpox, a virus previously called monkeypox. Cases spread globally.   It would be early August when the CDC declared the outbreak a public health emergency.  Health care worker shortages continued impacting how many beds hospitals could fill."We are down, I would say, several thousand hospital staff members in Virginia," said Julian Walker with Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. "There are openings at hospitals across the commonwealth."In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which eliminated the constitutional right to abortion.  Since then, doctors and patients have struggled with abortion care access, questions about medical emergency, and prescription medications connected to abortion. "Some pharmacists and some states are refusing to stock or dispense methotrexate and other drugs," American Medical Association Dr. Jack Resneck said."To think about being in a scenario where we can't offer evidence-based care is horrifying," said Northwestern Medicine Medical Director of Fertility Preservation Kara Goldman.SEE MORE: U.S. Deaths Fell This Year, But Not To Pre-COVID LevelsFrom horrifying to hopeful, the year also showed us health innovation.  In January, doctors accomplished transplanting a gene-edited pig heart into a 57-year-old man. Later this year, researchers studied pig kidney transplants. Hospitals rolled out transfusion treatments where otherwise unhealthy organs could be used.   In March, scientists finished mapping the entire human genome a benchmark that can impact future health research and treatments.  In August, the FDA authorized updated COVID boosters aimed at providing protection from Omicron strains.  September saw the first new ALS drug in five years.  And in October, hearing aids became available over the counter, making it less costly for those who need them. As we round the corner to 2023, robots, AI and virtual or augmented reality will continue to shape tomorrow's medical care care we'll chart along as it unfolds.

The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501©(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket

Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket

Thinking of lining up at the mini-mart for a shot at a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot? Maybe you should first dig into your coat pockets or your car’s glove box to make sure you don’t already have a winning ticket from an earlier drawing. As players buy tickets ahead of Friday night’s drawing, lottery officials throughout the country say that every year players miss out on millions in prizes. That's because some don’t realize they have won, while others decide cashing in isn’t worth the trouble of a small payoff. People nearly always show up for the biggest prizes, but million-dollar payoffs have been waiting for months to be claimed in Texas, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan and Washington state.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet Hakime, one of most followed TikTokers in West Africa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News