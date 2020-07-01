Iowa legislative panel approves overseas voting plan for special elections

“Pretty much every campaign that I know is sending one out, (and) many county auditors are sending out” absentee ballot requests and several have announced to do that before the general election, he said.

“So I think there’s a lot of scare tactics going on like the Legislature is preventing people from voting absentee,” he said. “That couldn’t be further from the truth. I have full confidence there’s going to be an abundance of absentee ballot requests in people’s mailboxes this fall.”

Whitver said, to his knowledge, the secretary of state has not sent absentee ballot requests in the past, “so we have not changed anything regarding the current practice.”

Whether the secretary of state — the state’s top elections officials — should send out the requests is a conversation for another day, Whitver said.

The Legislature and secretary “can have a bigger conversation about that, but I don’t believe that we need two different government entities sending out absentee ballots,” he said. “I think it needs to be more coordinated.”

Jochum’s amendment failed, 13-9.