Iowa lawmakers won’t reconvene until at least April 30

Iowa is in line to receive the minimum $1.25 billion funding to state governments included in the $2.2 trillion federal CARES rescue package and legislative and Reynolds’ administration officials are reviewing the 800-page document to determine what their next steps will be.

“I think right now is just a time for us to sort through what the CARES Act did, how it applies to state government, how it’s going to affect our budget next year and then kind of wait and see what revenues are like with so much being shut down in the economy,” said Whitver. “So there are a lot of things to sort through. To get that done in a quick amount of time is going to be very difficult.”