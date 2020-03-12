Iowa lawmakers weigh priorities — and money

URBANDALE — GOP legislators want to make significant income tax cuts, provide property tax relief and fund new mental-health commitments, but the jury is still out on whether they will support Gov. Kim Reynolds’ approach — which includes a state sales tax increase as part of the overall package — without modification.

Senate President Charles Schneider, R-West Des Moines, said majority Senate Republicans want to see more tax relief than the net $7 million the governor has proposed.

One option under study is to phase out the property tax “backfill” to local governments, started in 2013, as the state takes over property tax levies that fund regional mental health services.

“The Senate likes the income tax cuts that the governor is proposing,” Schneider said. “We’d like to see a larger net tax reduction overall. So we want to see what we can get done, and it will take time to make sure that we’re getting things to a level that we can get our caucus comfortable with and that we can get the governor comfortable with, too.”