Iowa jobless rate up to 10.2 percent in April

“As we continue to move into the recovery phase and we continue to ease the mitigation restrictions that we’ve put in place, that’s going to help I think with Iowa’s unemployment numbers,” Reynolds said.

“As we begin to open up and get Iowans back to work, then hopefully businesses will see their numbers rebound and come back from COVID-19,” she added.

The governor also told reporters she did not believe the record payout in Iowa’s unemployment insurance benefits will trigger an increase in the rates employers pay into the trust fund via payroll taxes that covers jobless claims.

Reynolds said Iowa has been certified to use a share of its $1.25 billion in federal CARES stimulus money to replenish the unemployment trust fund. That fund began the year with a $1.26 billion balance before Reynolds issued a public health disaster emergency in March that closed businesses and idled a record number of Iowa workers.

The governor said her administration is monitoring the situation on a weekly basis. She said she expects to make a decision next week regarding the trust fund “trigger’ and “how that will impact businesses across the state” given the clarification that federal CARES funds could be used to refill the trust fund.

The state unemployment rate only accounts for those actively looking for a job, and does not include those who’ve stopped seeking employment, cycled out or have otherwise dropped out of the system.