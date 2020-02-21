Iowa governor stands pat on medical cannabidiol THC cap

JOHNSTON – Iowa lawmakers have been calling for Gov. Kim Reynolds to send them a clear signal on how far she’s willing to go to expand the state’s medical cannabidiol law.

Reynolds seemed to do that Friday, although it may not have been what they want to hear.

“I'm comfortable with where the board ended up,” Reynolds said about the recommendation earlier this month by the Medical Cannabidiol Board to cap the use of THC at 4.5 grams over 90 days. THC is the chemical that advocates say provides relief for a multitude of symptoms.

Reynolds made her comments during taping of Iowa PBS’s Iowa Press that can be seen at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Committees in both the Iowa House and Senate approved medical cannabidiol proposals this week. Both remove the current 3 percent cap on THC. The House version sets a 4.5 gram cap, but many member of the Public Safety Committee prefer allowing higher dosages. Chairman Jarad Klein, R-Keota, called that a small step, but “a step in the right direction.”