Iowa governor signs alcoholic drink delivery, driver’s ed bills into law

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law bills allowing parents to teach driver’s ed to their children and another allowing schools districts, including Davenport and Waterloo, to end voluntary diversity programs.
Without commenting on any of the bills, the governor signed 17 pieces of legislation Monday. Among them is House File 766, which allows delivery of alcoholic beverages from bars and restaurants by third-party delivery services, such as Uber or DoorDash. It removes a requirement that deliveries of alcoholic liquor, wine or beer be made in a vehicle owned, leased or under the control of the holder of an alcohol license or permit.
HF 228, which takes effect immediately, would end a school district’s ability to implement a diversity program as a reason to deny open enrollment. In addition to Davenport and Waterloo, school districts in Postville, West Liberty and Des Moines have voluntary diversity plans based on income. West Liberty also includes English Language Learners as a reason for its diversity plan.
Senate File 546 is an expansion of a 2011 law that allows parents to teach driver’s ed to their home-schooled children. It increases the amount of time a student spends driving with a parent, but eliminates the role of the instructor — both in the classroom and behind the wheel.
Opponents warned that parents aren’t always the best role models for children learning to drive and that possessing a driver’s license does not qualify someone to teach.
Also, Reynolds signed HF 602, a bill that will grant school boards authority to transfer funds to boost depleted activity budgets for sports, music and other extracurricular activities.
Backers say many schools had dramatically fewer ticket sales for games, reduced student fees and canceled fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So the House and Senate agreed to let school boards shift money from a district’s general education budget to cover deficits in extracurricular programs or co-curricular activities. The bill took effect upon enactment.
Other bills signed by the governor Monday were HF 654, SF 366, SF 336, HF 314, HF 429, HF 785, HF 821, SF 532, HF 282, HF 391, HF 201, HF 757 and HF 523.