Iowa GOP accuses pro-Democratic group of politicizing pandemic

In announcing the 30-second ad, Iowa Voices posted on social media: “In the midst of #coronavirus, Iowans with preexisting conditions are most at risk. If @SenJoniErnst had her way, those Iowans wouldn’t be protected.”

Emily Holley, executive director of Iowa Forward, said that the current pandemic highlights the importance of everyone having access to health care.

“But Sen. Ernst has voted to allow insurance companies to discriminate against Iowans with preexisting conditions,” Holley said. “That’s wrong, and Iowans need to know how their elected officials are putting lifesaving care out of reach.”

Kaufmann rejected the idea that Ernst doesn’t care about the health and safety of Iowans in a time of pandemic, “which has nothing to do with the preexisting conditions.”

“So this whole thing smells to high heaven,” he said. “I just want to make sure that everyone knows, No. 1, where Joni Ernst’s heart lies in terms of the health and safety of Iowans during this pandemic.

“I also want you to know just how bad this ad is in terms of the overt fibs in ginning up fear,” he added.