Iowa DOT, lawmakers anticipate decline in fuel tax revenue

If there has been a bright spot since the beginning of the COVID-19 slowdown, it’s the short-term uptick in commercial or truck traffic.

According to data from the DOT’s 10 weigh-in-motion sites during the week of March 13 to 19. there was a 5 percent increase in the number of eighteen-wheelers on Iowa roads over the previous month. Last week, the increase was 3 percent.

“I don’t expect it to last,” Kapucian warned.

UNCHARTED TERRITORY

Tom Rielly, a former Democratic lawmaker from Ottumwa and now chairman of the Iowa Transportation Commission, says he and other transportation officials are in uncharted territory as a result of the coronavirus.

“We have to be mindful what kind of revenue is coming in,” Rielly said. “We, as a commission, I think are trying to keep a good eye on this so once we come out of this, we can put people back to work quickly and have projects ready to go.”

Rielly is optimistic that Congress will address infrastructure in future phases of coronavirus recovery packages.