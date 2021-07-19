Iowa Department on Aging looks to recognize Iowa's centenarians

Do you know an Iowa centenarian? The Iowa Department on Aging wants your help to recognize them.
The Iowa Department on Aging and the state's Area Agencies on Aging are seeking nominations to celebrate Iowans who are 100 years old or older.
"These individuals have lived through life experiences that most of us have only read about in books or seen in movies; their strength, endurance and collective wisdom inspires us all and they deserve to be recognized in a safe way," a press release from the Iowa Department on Aging said.
For the program's purposes, centenarians are older adults who are living in Iowa and will be 100 or older by Dec. 31 of this year.
To submit a recognition form, visit https://appengine.egov.com/apps/ia/ida_centenarians.
"Centenarians and their loved ones can fill out the form and the information collected will be maintained in a secure database," the release said. To ensure you or your loved one receive recognition, forms should be submitted by Aug. 30.
Each centenarian will receive a certificate signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds and will be given the option from the Iowa Department on Aging to have a profile on their website that will consist of their first name, picture and "fun information" shared on the form.
The department will host a virtual event in late fall or early winter to recognize all centenarians. More information on that will be shared at a later date.
For more information about the program, email Marissa Vance at marissa.patterson1@iowa.gov.
Know any North Iowa centenarians? The Globe Gazette would like to celebrate them, too. Submit a news tip by visiting globegazette.com/news-tip or calling our Mason City office at 641-421-0500.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.