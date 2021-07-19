Iowa Department on Aging looks to recognize Iowa's centenarians

"Centenarians and their loved ones can fill out the form and the information collected will be maintained in a secure database," the release said. To ensure you or your loved one receive recognition, forms should be submitted by Aug. 30.

Each centenarian will receive a certificate signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds and will be given the option from the Iowa Department on Aging to have a profile on their website that will consist of their first name, picture and "fun information" shared on the form.

The department will host a virtual event in late fall or early winter to recognize all centenarians. More information on that will be shared at a later date.

For more information about the program, email Marissa Vance at marissa.patterson1@iowa.gov.

Know any North Iowa centenarians? The Globe Gazette would like to celebrate them, too. Submit a news tip by visiting globegazette.com/news-tip or calling our Mason City office at 641-421-0500.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

