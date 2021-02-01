Iowa Department of Public Health confirms cases of COVID-19 variant in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Monday confirmed three cases of a COVID-19 variant in Iowa.
The virus variant, SARS-CoV-2 B1.1.1.7., has been often referred to the "U.K. variant" due to the United Kingdom being the location of its initial detection.
Researchers believe this strain is one that can spread more easily.
"Current COVID-19 vaccines are considered to be effective against the variant strain," stated a release from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Two of the cases were detected in Johnson County; one was an adult between the ages of 18 and 40, while the other was an adult between the ages of 41 and 60. A third adult individual was detected in Bremer County.
"IDPH and local public health have already initiated contact with these cases to understand their exposures and initiate the health monitoring process," the release said, and will include notifying individuals who have been in close contact with them.
The variant cases were identified by the State Hygienic Lab, which has been participating in the CDC's SARS-CoV-2 Strain Surveillance Program, which has been sending COVID-19 test samples to be sequenced for the variant, since December.
“Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants emerge and persist. Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic. Public health will continue to work with our partners at SHL to monitor these trends and it is very important that we all keep practicing good public health protective measures,” shared Dr. Caitlin Pedati, State Medical Director and Epidemiologist.
Due to the emergence of new COVID-19 variants, it remains critical for Iowans to continue following mitigation efforts recommended by health experts: wearing a mask or face covering, practicing social distancing, practicing good hygiene, staying home when feeling sick, getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or begin experiencing symptoms, and considering getting a COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available.