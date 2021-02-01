Iowa Department of Public Health confirms cases of COVID-19 variant in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Monday confirmed three cases of a COVID-19 variant in Iowa.

The virus variant, SARS-CoV-2 B1.1.1.7., has been often referred to the "U.K. variant" due to the United Kingdom being the location of its initial detection.

Researchers believe this strain is one that can spread more easily.

"Current COVID-19 vaccines are considered to be effective against the variant strain," stated a release from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Two of the cases were detected in Johnson County; one was an adult between the ages of 18 and 40, while the other was an adult between the ages of 41 and 60. A third adult individual was detected in Bremer County.

"IDPH and local public health have already initiated contact with these cases to understand their exposures and initiate the health monitoring process," the release said, and will include notifying individuals who have been in close contact with them.

The variant cases were identified by the State Hygienic Lab, which has been participating in the CDC's SARS-CoV-2 Strain Surveillance Program, which has been sending COVID-19 test samples to be sequenced for the variant, since December.