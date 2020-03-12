Iowa coronavirus update: Bank sponsored Johnson County travel group, University of Iowa hospital patient in 'critical condition'

UIHC said it had admitted its first COVID-19 patient in an email to faculty and staff early Wednesday. Hospital officials confirmed this individual was among the Johnson County residents who had tested positive after traveling to Egypt.

Although he was initially described as being in critical condition, UIHC Chief Medical Officer Theresa Brennan said Wednesday afternoon “the patient appears better today than he was when he arrived last night.”

The campus hospital was alerted in advance of the coronavirus patient’s arrival and previous diagnosis, according to the email from UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran.

“All proper procedures and precautions were followed during the admission process, and staff members were properly protected,” Gunasekaran said. “Our preparation ensured that the patient did not come in contact with anyone who was not properly protected.”

Gunasekaran’s email reports the patient is in critical condition and “will be isolated for the duration of treatment, so our team members and patients are safe.”