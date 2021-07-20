Iowa colleges, universities prepare students for student loan freeze end

Iowa’s institutions are struggling to ensure their students aren’t confused about the forbearance’s impending end. Drake University’s Director of Financial Aid Ryan Zantingh said his department has been hesitant to send out reminders in case the date changes.

“Part of the reason we haven’t been more proactive with our students is that we don’t know if it will be extended,” he said. “If the date gets pushed back again, it only adds to the uncertainty and confusion students have.”

At the University of Northern Iowa, Bakula said his office continues to update students on extensions, but it can lead to some confusion. Retracting information due to extensions has only caused more confusion for students, he said.

Ryder said the University of Iowa’s financial aid department is used to having things change frequently, but it’s difficult to inform students without knowing if there will be an extension to the freeze or not.

“Since payments depend on what students’ loan servicers decide, we don’t want to cause any extra confusion about who they pay or when or how much,” she said. “We don’t want to misinform them on dates, either.”