Iowa bill granting student athletes control of their names, likeness advances

A bill calling for college student-athletes to have control of their names, images and likenesses advanced to the Senate Education Committee over the concerns of regents universities and private colleges.

Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, who sponsored SSB 2058, said college sports are generating more and more revenue that goes to coaches and facilities.

“It’s not isolated away from athletes who are putting their bodies on the line,” Boulton told the subcommittee.

Regents lobbyist Keith Saunders appreciated the spirit of the legislation, but said the issue can’t be handled on a state-by-state basis.

“It needs a national solution ... not 50 different solutions,” Saunders said. The NCAA is working on a solution by 2021 and there was a hearing in Congress on Tuesday on the issue.

Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, cautioned against having too much confidence in either the NCAA or “our do-nothing Congress.” The NCAA is acting only because of pressure from states like Iowa and others.

“It’s the athletes who create the value,” he said. “People aren’t paying to see the coach.”

