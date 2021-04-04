Internet opens Iowa’s sports betting floodgate

DES MOINES — Iowans are betting on sports at a record clip, but experts worry it may not be all fun and games.
The Jan. 1 expansion of legal online wagering over electronic devices as close as your pocket has sprung a bumper crop of TV, radio and social media messages hyping “can’t miss” betting opportunities and get-rich-quick promises from out-of-state sportsbooks that are Iowa’s newest growth industry.
And the messages appear to be getting through, with Iowa posting three straight months of record sports betting — with a large share of it placed electronically — and industry experts expecting the March Madness college basketball tournament could push numbers beyond the nearly $150 million gambled in January.
Since sports gambling in Iowa became legal in August 2019, bets placed on professional, college and fantasy sports activities have topped the $1 billion plateau. A majority of that money likely is flowing out of the state with contracts between sportsbooks and state-licensed casinos ranging from just 5 up to 50 percent of the roughly $80 million “hold” going to Iowa entities, according to state regulators.
Sports betting broke out of the gate slowly due to a requirement in state law that Iowans aged 21 and older had to physically travel to a state-licensed casino to set up an account that allowed them to place bets at a casino or online. That in-person requirement expired Jan. 1.
“There was still a little bit of a bridle on that horse,” said longtime gambling opponent Tom Coates. “But when they took away the requirement that they had to physically go onto the grounds of the casino, that really kind of unleashed the horse and it’s been running wild since then. It’s Katy bar the door and here we go.”
While the runaway wagering is good news for the gambling industry, it’s not cause for celebration for folks like Coates, executive director of Consumer Credit of Des Moines, a credit counseling service that has done debt counseling for more than 150,000 people over three decades — including up to 10 percent who were problem gamblers — and Eric Preuss, manager of the Iowa Problem Gambling Services program with the state Department of Public Health.
Preuss noted Iowa is just coming off its observance of March as problem gambling awareness month against the backdrop of an annual NCAA basketball tourney that logs more than $8 billion wagered nationally.
According to Preuss, his office was getting zero calls about sports betting problems last fall, and the overall call volume last year was about half of what it was pre-pandemic. However, he said, in February about 25 percent of the contacts to Iowa’s 800-BETS OFF hotline and other problem-gambling resources were calls, texts, chats or emails about sports betting.
“It’s been increasing every month so it’s an indication that people are getting back in the game, if you will,” he said.
The 2019 sports gambling legislation also provided more money for public health assistance and messaging, so Preuss said his agency has embarked on a campaign that will include the first TV spots in Iowa in 10 years to go with Yourlifeiowa.org and the 800-BETS OFF hotline.
“We have a whole generation of Iowans who have never seen a 800-BETS OFF commercial,” he said.
Wes Ehrecke of the Iowa Gaming Association, an umbrella group for the licensed casinos in Iowa, said gambling industry professionals in Iowa entered the foray as the 11th state to legalize sports betting with no way to gauge how it might play out — but reality has exceeded any expectations.
Sports wagering has been a bright spot in an otherwise tough economic climate for entertainment venues, Ehrecke noted, with casino net revenue off about 20 percent and employment declines from 15 to 40 percent and admissions down an average 30 percent since the venues reopened last June.
“I remember when we were looking at sports betting from the very beginning there really were no formal projections because it really wasn’t offered as economic development,” said Brian Ohorilko, administrator of the state Racing and Gaming Commission. “It was more of a consumer protection to bring the gambling from the illegal market into the legal market, so it really was never about revenue. But still the revenue is significant and if there wasn’t revenue, then there wouldn’t be the activity so you can’t completely not look at the revenue.”
Coates said he expects the long game for the gambling industry is to move toward sports games and highly addictive online games because the brick-and-mortar casinos are geared more for slow-machine players — “but young people aren’t interested in going and sitting on stools for a long time.” Online wagering is a way “to get the young people into their tent,” he said.
Lobbyists for the 19 regulated casinos and their sportsbook operations asked state lawmakers to consider allowing e-sports to be authorized in Iowa but House File 755 failed to clear last week’s “funnel” deadline to remain eligible this year.
The latest Iowa Gaming Association numbers for 2020 indicate the 19 venues licensed to conduct wagering in Iowa generated $244 million in payroll, spent $238 million for equipment, supplies and services — mostly involving Iowa-based businesses — made contributions to nonprofits and local governments totaling nearly $90 million and paid nearly $315.9 million in taxes and admission fees for a total economic impact of $888.8 million.
Gambling opponents counter that the roughly $1.5 billion that churns through Iowa’s casinos annually also carries a heavy social cost, and the addition of sports wagering has limited benefit to Iowa since most of the money being gambled is generating profits for out-of-state entities.
Coates said Iowa pioneered a gambling model that departed from tourist-based approaches in Las Vegas and Atlantic City by drawing casino revenue from a 40-mile radius that “ravaged” its own citizens, and then dealt with the social consequences — with every dollar generated costing between $3 and $4 in direct and indirect social costs, he said.
“It’s not a winner, even from an economic standpoint,” he said.
Preuss noted that the pandemic slowed casino wagering, but other options for risking money — such as the Iowa Lottery and the stock market — saw surges.
For the most part, he said, most Iowans who gamble do so in a responsible, safe and low risk manner. “They don’t suffer consequences, they have a good time, it’s a form of entertainment for them,” Preuss said.