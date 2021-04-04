Internet opens Iowa’s sports betting floodgate

The 2019 sports gambling legislation also provided more money for public health assistance and messaging, so Preuss said his agency has embarked on a campaign that will include the first TV spots in Iowa in 10 years to go with Yourlifeiowa.org and the 800-BETS OFF hotline.

“We have a whole generation of Iowans who have never seen a 800-BETS OFF commercial,” he said.

Wes Ehrecke of the Iowa Gaming Association, an umbrella group for the licensed casinos in Iowa, said gambling industry professionals in Iowa entered the foray as the 11th state to legalize sports betting with no way to gauge how it might play out — but reality has exceeded any expectations.

Sports wagering has been a bright spot in an otherwise tough economic climate for entertainment venues, Ehrecke noted, with casino net revenue off about 20 percent and employment declines from 15 to 40 percent and admissions down an average 30 percent since the venues reopened last June.