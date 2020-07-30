Independent review shows racial bias, bullying in Iowa football program

“We have identified the issues, we have and will continue to address personnel matters, and we have started and will continue the needed change in our football program,” Harreld said.

Husch Blackwell interviewed 111 individuals, including 45 current and 29 former members of the football team and 36 current and former employees. The report said witnesses reported a range of experiences within the football program and that provided “several clear themes.”

• The Iowa football program under head coach Kirk Ferentz is based on discipline and accountability.

From the report: “Several current and former players shared the view that some coaches have used those values to create and perpetuate an environment that bullies and demeans athletes, especially Black athletes. Moreover, recognizing that college athletes typically experience some degree of stress associated with their training and performance, several interviewees shared that the program’s stringent rules promulgated under the name of discipline place significant, heightened stress on players of all races.”