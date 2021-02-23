If you build it, they will skate: LeClaire family builds rink of dreams

If you build it, they will skate.

Mark and Kristi Carstens were drawn to the LeClaire neighborhood around Joan Rose Court. It's still new. Lots of families. Big back yards.

"The back yard was a big deal to me," Mark said. "We were looking at building in another spot in the neighborhood, but it just didn't have the space. I knew I wanted some space behind the house."

The house on Joan Rose Court was built in 2018.

Mark had a plan. He wasn't Ray Kinsella, looking to carve a baseball field from land where Iowa corn stood tall. The 35-year-old father of three wanted to hear the sound of skate blades on ice and stick blades slapping pucks.

The voice inside Mark's head told him to build an ice hockey rink.

"My son, Gavin, is 10 years old and he's been playing hockey since he was 4," Mark explained. "Once he started playing, I just thought about an outdoor rink and decided when we finished building the new house I would give it a try."