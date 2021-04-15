IDPH: COVID-19 P.1 variant confirmed in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed one case of a particular COVID-19 variant on Thursday.

The COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 P.1, which IDPH says has also been referred to as the "Brazilian variant," was found in Johnson County. IDPH and local public health staff have since contacted the individual "to understand exposures and initiate the health monitoring process," an IDPH release said. "The process includes notifying anyone with whom the individual has been in close contact. As always affected individuas are advised to isolate in accordance with IDPH and CDC guidance."

The P.1 variant and its characteristics are still being studied, including its potential impact on vaccine effectiveness, the release noted.

IDPH is reminding the public that the emergence of new COVID-19 variants "underscores that it remains critical for Iowans to continue the mitigation efforts that we know work to slow the spread of COVID-19."

That includes wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing, washing your hands often with soap and water, staying home when you feel sick, getting tested if you are exposed to or experience COVID-19 symptoms and getting a COVID-19 vaccine when it's offered to you.

If you've already been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, visit the CDC's website, cdc.gov, to review behaviors that are and aren't recommended.

