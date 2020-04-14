Hy-Vee to begin offering full-service fueling

×
Hy-Vee announced today it will begin offering free full-service fueling at its more than 165 convenience stores across the eight-state region it serves.
According to a press release, full-service fueling will be offered at select pumps from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.
Customers who want to use the service can select the pump's "Fuel Help" button or call a designated number that will be found on signs at each pump. Food and items from inside the convenience store can also be delivered to customer vehicles using the service.
Employees will meet customers at their vehicle to process transactions and fuel orders without the customer needing to leave their vehicle. Customers can pay with cash or credit card.Employees will be wearing gloves for every customer interaction as a safety precaution.
COVID 3
The streets in downtown Mason City are virtually empty on Friday evening as most businesses there are considered non-essential by Gov. Kim Reynolds’ State Public Health Emergency Declaration.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
COVID 6
Traffic in Mason City is sparse on Friday as residents adhere to the recommendation to stay at home when possible.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
COVID 8
A sign reading "We Are All in This Together" is seen in a window at La'James College in downtown Mason City on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
COVID 5
In addition to playground equipment and shelters being closed to the public, pickup games on basketball courts are prohibited through April 30.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
COVID 1
Signs and "caution" tape cover the playground equipment at Parkers Woods in Mason City. City officials announced Friday that all park equipment and shelters will be closed to the public through at least April 30.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
COVID 2
Swings at Parkers Woods in Mason City are wrapped in "caution" tape. City officials announced Friday that all park equipment and shelters will be closed to the public through at least April 30.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
COVID 7
A MercyOne hospital employee wears a face mask as he scrapes ice from his car on Friday in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
COVID 10
A Mason City Fire Department medic carries a face mask as he leaves the scene of a medical call in Mason City on Saturday. First responders are wearing masks when they respond to calls to protect themselves and their patients.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
COVID 4
All bars in the state of Iowa, including Lorado's in downtown Mason City, shown above, remain closed under Gov. Kim Reynolds’ State Public Health Emergency Declaration.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
COVID 9
A "campus closed" sign is seen blocking the road into the Mason City High School campus on Saturday. Iowa schools will remain closed until April 30 under Gov. Kim Reynolds’ State Public Health Emergency Declaration.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
COVID 12
A man wears a face mask as he walks through downtown Mason City on Saturday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended that Americans voluntarily wear cloth face masks when in public.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
COVID 11
A man walks his dog in Mason City on Saturday. As most outdoor activities are prohibited through state and local guidelines, residents are still encouraged to walk outdoors and use parks. The Mason City dog park remains open.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
