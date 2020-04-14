You are the owner of this article.
Hy-Vee to begin offering full-service fueling
Hy-Vee announced today it will begin offering free full-service fueling at its more than 165 convenience stores across the eight-state region it serves.

According to a press release, full-service fueling will be offered at select pumps from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. 

Customers who want to use the service can select the pump's "Fuel Help" button or call a designated number that will be found on signs at each pump. Food and items from inside the convenience store can also be delivered to customer vehicles using the service.

Employees will meet customers at their vehicle to process transactions and fuel orders without the customer needing to leave their vehicle. Customers can pay with cash or credit card.Employees will be wearing gloves for every customer interaction as a safety precaution. 

