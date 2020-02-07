House Transportation Committee approves bills
House Transportation Committee approves bills

The House Transportation Committee voted 21-0 to approve two bills that now go to the full House for consideration.

One of the bills, House File 2097, would require the state Department of Transportation to install and maintain adult changing stations in facilities at rest area.

The committee also approved House File 2004, which would require the construction and maintenance of “rumble strips” on paved county roads with a 55 mph speed limit where they intersect with a major state or U.S. highway.

