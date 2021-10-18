History buffs hope national designation helps solve Moorhead cemetery mysteries

MOORHEAD, Iowa -- On a secluded ridge surrounded by trees and corn lies a unique piece of Monona County history that few seem to know exists.

Fewer know the story behind the South Jordan Cemetery, and even those who have spent years researching the tiny plot, where members of a small group of African-Americans who settled in this area after the Civil War are buried, have numerous questions.

Local history buffs hope the placement of the cemetery on the National Register of Historic Places earlier this year will lead to more publicity about the site and help them unearth answers to questions people like Judy Ehlers have pondered for years.

"It's important to me because there isn't anyplace like this," said Ehlers, who grew up three miles down the road and lives in nearby Soldier. "There's just not a lot of Black cemeteries in Iowa."

Chairwoman of the Monona County Historic Preservation Commission, Ehlers worked on the application for the National Register, a designation she thinks could help lead to grant funding to erect signage to raise awareness of the site and direct visitors to the remote location. Those signs could attract more visitors, and maybe one of them will show up with information key to solving some of history's mysteries about this scenic site in the middle of the Loess Hills.