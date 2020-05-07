Help the post office stamp out hunger — at a later date

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The United States Post Office postal carriers annual Help Stamp Out Hunger food and monetary collection has been postponed.

The annual event that benfits Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank and other food banks and food pantries in North Iowa typically occurs on the second Saturday in May.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was deemed unsafe for the postal workers to collect non-perishable items. Local food banks were not able to properly handle and isolate donations in a safe manner either, a release from Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank stated.

Participants hope the annual event will be rescheduled later this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0