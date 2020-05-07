Help the post office stamp out hunger — at a later date
0 comments
alert

Help the post office stamp out hunger — at a later date

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Food Bank donations

From 2015: Volunteers sort items collected during the Stamp Out Hunger food drive in 2015.

 file photo

The United States Post Office postal carriers annual Help Stamp Out Hunger food and monetary collection has been postponed.

The annual event that benfits Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank and other food banks and food pantries in North Iowa typically occurs on the second Saturday in May.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was deemed unsafe for the postal workers to collect non-perishable items. Local food banks were not able to properly handle and isolate donations in a safe manner either, a release from Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank stated.

Participants hope the annual event will be rescheduled later this year.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News